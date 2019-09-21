TOPEKA, Kan. – The sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team hit .276 and got a combined 24 kills from senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson and junior right side hitter MK Wolfe to sweep third-ranked Washburn 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 Saturday night in Topeka.
UNK (11-0) overcome a hot start by Washburn to control most of the match. The Lopers got kills from seven different players, dug up 64 balls and managed nine team blocks to hold Washburn (9-1) in check.
Jackson had another big outing, going for 12 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and a .306 hitting efficiency. Wolfe recorded 12 kills, six digs and a .289 hitting percentage.
Washburn hit just .120 as it had 36 kills and 20 attack errors. They jumped out to leads of 3-0, 6-1 and 8-2 in the first set but the Lopers came all the way back to grab a 20-17 advantage after a Jackson kill. Junior setter Madison Squiers ended the set with a kill and UNK barely trailed the rest of the match.
Besides Jackson and Wolfe, junior middle Anna Squiers had seven kills and hit .500, freshman outside Kamryn Shuler came off the bench to provide eight kills and a .438 efficiency. Maddie Squiers tallied 30 assists, a team-best 14 digs, three blocks, two kills and one ace.
UNK hosts MIAA newcomer Newman at 6 p.m. Friday night and Central Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Health and Sports Center.
