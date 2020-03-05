KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball has signed an experienced player with impact talent in preparation for the fall season.
With a significant amount of their NCAA runner-up team returning, the Lopers added transfer Hayley Daniel, an outside hitter who has one season of eligibility remaining.
Daniel spent last season at Oklahoma Baptist University after playing junior college volleyball the two years prior. She said she committed to the Lopers on Feb. 23 over Valdosta State and Arkansas-Fort Smith.
“The second I stepped on campus I felt so welcomed by the players and staff,” Daniel said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It seems like a program where the staff truly cares about you and will go above and beyond to make sure you succeed on the court and off.”
The 5-foot-8 outside hitter visited Kearney and met with the UNK coaching staff and players Feb. 21-23, which was less than a week after she entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The program’s track record of success with making 21 straight NCAA Tournament appearances and the overall fan support were major factors in the decision-making process, she said.
“It was like a dream come true for them to recruit me,” Daniel said. “They texted me like five minutes after I got into the transfer portal, so I didn’t really have to consider anyone else. I screamed when I saw the message. I was blessed. They are a successful program. I feel like I can be the best player I can be there.”
Daniel was a six-rotation player at OBU last season. She was OBU’s second-best hitter, posting 359 kills for a 3.02 kills per set average. She also tallied 33 service aces, 417 digs and 44 blocks in 119 sets played. Her success in her lone season at OBU earned her the Great American Conference Newcomer of the Year award.
The Lopers played OBU twice last season. In the Lopers’ third game of the regular season, the Bison won the first two sets before the Lopers battled back to prevail in the fifth.
The Lopers swept the Bison in the first round of the NCAA Tournament about three months later.
The victory against the Bison started the Lopers’ run through the NCAA Tournament. The Lopers advanced to the national championship game where they fell to undefeated Cal State San Bernardino in four sets. It was the second time in program history that the Lopers finished as the runner-up. They finished the season with a 38-1 record.
Daniel followed the Lopers’ postseason run and even watched the national championship match, she said.
“It’s funny because Maddie (Squiers) was like, ‘If you can’t beat them, join them,’” Daniel said. “It’s crazy how things change so fast, but also I am thankful for the opportunity. I know that this is the best school for me.”
Daniel is enrolled and taking classes at OBU this semester. She officially will join the Lopers for preseason practice before the start of next season.
The Lopers started spring practice Tuesday. Next season, the Lopers return a bulk of their roster, including All-American setter Maddie Squiers, All-American middle blocker Anna Squiers, All-MIAA right side hitter MK Wolfe, All-MIAA libero Lindsay Nottlemann and All-MIAA middle blocker Michaela Bartels.
The Lopers lost four seniors from last year’s team. The biggest departure is All-American outside hitter Julianne Jackson, who was a six-rotation player.
“I want to win a national championship,” Daniel said. “I want to help them get back to that spot and win it this year. I also just want to be better as a leader and reach my potential on the court and off the court. Really, winning a national championship is the No. 1 thing on my mind.”
@DanZielinski3