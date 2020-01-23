KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball needed a fix.
The Lopers shot 32.7 percent from beyond the arc last season — their worst percentage in more than 17 years and it played a role in them winning just 10 games.
In the offseason, coach Kevin Lofton made it a priority to add quality and experienced players who had a history of success shooting 3s. One of his additions was junior guard Jake Walker, who spent the last two years at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.
Walker is 6-foot-2, and his quick release has allowed him to thrive from 3-point territory in the Lopers’ first 17 games this season.
Walker has been the Lopers’ second-best scorer this season, averaging 12.9 points per game. He also has been the Lopers’ go-to option from beyond the arc, as he’s made a team-high 45 of 121 3s for 37.2 percent. The Lopers have improved on their 3-point shooting percentage from last year, sitting at 36.7 percent this season.
“Our expectations for him were pretty high coming in,” Lofton said. “He had to be the answer for us in some areas, and he’s definitely done that. He hasn’t surprised us that much.”
UNK assistant coach Antoine Young watched Walker play in a junior college event during the preseason last year in Windsor, Colo. Walker was starting his second season at Snow College and impressed Young with his offensive ability. After the event, Young initiated contact and started the recruitment of Walker.
With Snow College last season, Walker averaged a team-high 12.6 points per game and shot 39.1 percent from behind the 3-point arc on a team that posted a 26-7 record.
Walker’s relationship with the Lopers’ coaching staff and the team’s style of play led to him committing to the Lopers, despite not visiting the campus, last May.
“They offered me a pretty good scholarship, so I couldn’t pass that up,” Walker said. “I just knew that being here I could kind of play my game and do what I like to do, which is shoot the ball.”
Walker’s success this season and in his two years at Snow College from 2017 to 2019 are notable, especially since he picked up a basketball “maybe three times” from 2015 to 2017 after graduating from Viewmont High in Utah in 2015.
Walker went on a mission trip through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Huancayo, Peru, where he lived in the Andes Mountains at an average elevation of 13,000 feet, he said. He was one of about 150-170 missionaries residing in the city, he added.
Walker spent his time sharing the word of God to the residents in the community. He wasn’t allowed to leave Peru during those two years and could only communicate with his family via email on Mondays, he said.
Monday served as his free day each week, and he regularly played soccer, especially since basketball isn’t a popular sport in Peru.
“It was a really, really cool experience,” Walker said. “I loved it. It taught me a lot of life lessons. I learned Spanish because of it, so I am fluent in Spanish. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”
Once he returned to the United States, Walker resumed his basketball career at Snow College. It wasn’t an easy transition after being away from the game for two years, especially the conditioning aspect, he said. But Walker quickly regained his form and excelled to earn the scholarship offer from the Lopers.
With 11 regular season games left this year, Walker is focused on building on his strong start to help the Lopers (12-5, 6-2 MIAA) remain competitive. Walker wants to improve his consistency from beyond the arc and develop more on the defensive end.
The Lopers will put their four-game winning streak on the line against No. 2 Northwest Missouri (16-1, 6-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Maryville, Mo.
“I just want to shoot better and win more games,” Walker said. “I came here to win. I just hope we can continue to keep winning, and that’s all I want to work on is just winning.”
