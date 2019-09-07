KEARNEY — The back of the goal remained elusive, but the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team showed in Friday’s home opener that it won’t allow an opposing goalie an easy time.
Forcing the action in the offensive third of the field much of the game and shooting often, the Lopers looked threatening even though the final score in double overtime read 0-0 for the Lopers and Minnesota State-Moorhead.
“There’s a lot of positives to be taken out of that game but also, there’s a lot to work on,” UNK coach Chloe Roberts said. “Overall, I’m pretty happy with it ... but it’s still a matter of finding the back of the net.”
UNK had possession of the ball 57 percent of the time, out-shot the Dragons 11-4 and had an excellent opportunity in the final 30 seconds when a crossing pass rolled across the front of the goal but didn’t connect with a foot to put it in.
“At least we were there making the run,” Roberts said.
That’s progress, she said.
“I’m proud of the team and their fight and the physicality during that game and the way they kept their heads and stayed disciplined. I look back to last year and that’s a game we would have lost in overtime because we would have lost our focus,” Roberts said.
She expected the game would be tough because her roster includes 15 freshmen who were getting their first taste of college soccer and its physical nature.
“I think it is a big shocker,” she said. “That was pretty physical. It was a very physical game — two teams that had the passion and the desire to get the goal and no one wanted to give that up. I think a tie for both teams was fair.”
Most importantly, Roberts saw a team that was creative in front of the net and putting into play techniques that they’ve been working on in practice.
“Piece by piece, it will start coming together. It’s a good base for us,” she said.
UNK senior Maddie Love took four shots, three on goal, while playing 78 of the 110 minutes. Freshman Bridget Barker and Emma Weis took two shots each.
“They made some good, saving tackles,” Roberts said of the Dragons.
Loper goalkeeper Allie Prososki was credited with two saves while getting the shutout.
The Lopers will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against Wayne State College.
@HubSports_Buck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.