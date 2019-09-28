KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney avoided a second-half letdown to defeat Emporia State 31-21 their last time out.
The victory gives the Lopers (2-1) some momentum heading into a monumental matchup against No. 18 Pittsburg State (3-0) at 7 p.m. today (Saturday) at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
Here are three areas to watch:
Quarterback competition?
The Lopers have deployed a two-quarterback system through the first three games of the season. Senior Alex McGinnis has started all three of those games, while redshirt freshman TJ Davis has subbed in for numerous series.
Davis came off the bench and was the main signal caller against Emporia State. He played in more series than McGinnis and finished the contest with one completion for three yards and 25 rushing attempts for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
McGinnis recorded three completions for 61 yards and five rushing attempts for seven yards and one score.
"There’s really not a position battle," coach Josh Lynn said. "We are going to play both of them. Alex is going to do his thing when it comes to operating with throwing the football, and we will have the same stuff for TJ and just let him run a little bit."
While Davis fits the offensive scheme better than McGinnis due to his dynamic speed, Davis hasn’t succeeded when throwing the ball. He’s completed 1 of 7 attempts for three yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He has rushed for 201 yards and a team-high three touchdowns on 33 attempts.
"He throws the ball really well," Lynn said. "We just haven’t done it with him because what defenses have given us. We can throw the ball with him."
Speedy Gorillas
The Gorillas have an interesting offensive approach this season. They run a veer offense with sophomore quarterback Brandon Mlekus and then bring in redshirt freshman quarterback Mak Sexton to lead a spread offensive attack. The two-quarterback, two-system scheme has worked for the Gorillas, who are averaging 47 points and 427 yards per game.
On defense, the Gorillas have five senior starters, allowing the unit to thrive and limit offenses to 20 points and 299 yards per game.
Minnesota transfer and cornerback KiAnte Hardin is their top player and headlines a talented secondary. Hardin has two interceptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Hardin spent his first two years at Minnesota and started seven of the eight games he played in as a sophomore in 2016, but he left Minnesota after his expulsion from the university in spring 2017 after his involvement in a sexual assault.
Senior inside linebacker Chase Johnston, senior Simanu’a Thomas and senior safety Creighton Sanders also are key members of Pittsburg State’s defense.
"Defensively, I think it’s one of the fastest defenses we will see all year," Lynn said. "They aren’t the biggest but gosh they can move. They are the fastest we will see up until this point."
Webb back at RB
Against Emporia State, the Lopers were without two of their most explosive players in receiver Montrez Jackson and running back Darrius Webb.
Webb will be back and gives the Lopers a speedy option out of the backfield.
Webb led the Lopers in attempts (162), rushing yards (998) and rushing touchdowns (10) last year. He’s continued to produce at a high level this season, as he has 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries in two games.
The Lopers lead the MIAA by a wide margin in rushing with an average of 300.7 yard per game this season.
"He just brings back another back to that really good stable of running backs," Lynn said.
