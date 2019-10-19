KEARNEY — Freshman Ariella Mesa scored her first collegiate goal and senior Allie Prososki made seven saves Friday to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team tie Missouri Southern State 1-1 at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
UNK, in the first game of a four-game home stand, has tied four of its last five games including the past three. UNK has logged 120 extra minutes this year, the equivalent of almost an extra game and a half.
The Lopers (1-6-6, 0-2-4 MIAA) entered the week leading NCAA Division II in ties and is now three shy of tying the D2 record of nine set by Cal State Chico in 2009.
Mesa scored UNK’s first goal at home this year when she sscored in the 35th minute. Taking a pass from sophomore Kylee Moore, Mesa let loose from about 28 yards out on the right wing. With a stiff breezing blowing from right to left, the ball squeezed inside the post and away from MSSU keeper Riley Laver.
The Lions (2-10-1, 1-4-1) knotted things up just four minutes later. From the right wing sophomore Courtney Marten sent a cross that found freshman Samantha White in the box. She was guarded closely by a Loper defender but got off a quick and high shot off before falling down. The ball rocketed into the upper left corner of the net for White’s first collegiate goal.
Overall MSSU had 14 shots to UNK’s nine, but the Lopers having a 7-5 advantage in corner kicks. The Lions had a slight advantage in possession at 51 percent to 49 percent.
Omaha senior Megan Merkel, with a team-high three shots, almost made it 2-1 early in the second half, but a potential empty net goal went off her foot and just past the right corner of the goal. Laver later stopped a shot by Mesa with Prososki making a save in the 88th minute
In the extra 20 minutes MSSU outshot UNK 5-2. The Lopers had three corner kicks in the first OT period with Prososki blocking a shot in the 90th minute. She recorded two more saves in the second extra period while a shot by UNK junior Alex Dayton in the 106th minute just missed the corner of the MSSU net.
UNK hosts fifth-ranked Central Missouri at 1 p.m. Sunday at UNK’s Foster Field.
