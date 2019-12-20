KEARNEY — There was something special about this year’s University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team from the very beginning of the season.
The Lopers stunned Division I Wyoming, who finished this year with a 22-9 record and second in the Mountain West conference, in four sets in an exhibition match in Cheyenne. Although the victory didn’t count toward their season record, it gave the Lopers confidence right away.
The Lopers fought their way through the regular season with an undefeated record, which was just the second time the program accomplished that task, to capture the MIAA regular-season crown. They then prevailed in the conference tournament and hosted the NCAA Tournament Central Region for a second consecutive year.
An incredible comeback victory against Division II powerhouse Concordia-St. Paul in the Sweet 16 allowed the Lopers to keep their season alive and advance to the Elite Eight at Denver. Although the Lopers (38-1) fell in the national championship match to top-ranked Cal State San Bernardino (33-0) in four sets, it was the farthest they had advanced in the tournament since 2005.
After the defeat to Cal State San Bernardino, Lopers coach Rick Squiers called this year’s team "one of the best teams we’ve ever had not only in volleyball but in our athletic program at UNK."
Squiers sat down with the Kearney Hub’s Dan Zielinski to recap this season and discuss the program moving forward.
DZ: We are now a few days removed from the end of the season, what are your overall thoughts on this year’s team and season?
RS: We are proud of the girls and the season they had and the effort they put in. We are still disappointed that we came up one short. But I think we also realize that we were playing uphill a little bit against San Bernardino, who’s an awfully good team. I think we are shifting gears now and trying to enjoy the year we had, but also look forward and try to get some momentum toward next year and make another good run.
DZ: Is there one thing you can point to that was different from this year’s team compared to the last six years when you didn’t advance out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament?
RS: I think this year’s team was maybe just a little deeper offensively. There’s probably not that many differences. I really thought last year’s team would win a game.
We had a tough night against the wrong team. For a number of the years that we struggled to get past the first round, I always thought if you could just find a way to host the darn thing that maybe that would be your best chance. And then that was proven wrong last year. But I think the fact that we did it last year and did it right away again, gave us a chance to do what we did.
DZ: What was it like for you and your family to have a season like this where you coached your daughters (Anna and Maddie) and were able to get the farthest the program has gone in the tournament since 2005?
RS: It’s special when you think about it from that standpoint, especially now that you’ve had a chance to reflect on it. Maddie and Anna both played well and had good, strong postseasons. I thought Anna played some of her best volleyball of the season in the Elite Eight. When you kind of take your coaching hat off, you get to realize how special that was.
DZ: Did anything surprise you about this season?
RS: A lot of things. It’s easy to be disappointed when you get that close, which we are. But when you think back to the beginning and you do the old, ‘If someone would have told you …’ It’s pretty amazing. I thought we could be a competitive team. We had no thought of being 38-0 at some point or being undefeated in the MIAA or any of those things. Maybe that’s why we were able to do that because we just went out and played every game as it came along.
DZ: It has to be encouraging knowing you return 19 of your 23 players from this year’s team next season.
RS: I think it’s both encouraging and concerning when you lose the likes of a Julianne Jackson, especially. But I also am a believer that the Julianne Jacksons of the world leave something behind that sticks to the other players. The experience that they just went through will give them the kind of confidence that they will need to go into next year and believe that we can do something else really special. We are hopeful, but also always understand that it’s tough.
DZ: Can freshman outside hitter Kamryn Schuler be a six-rotation player next season, especially with the departure of senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson?
RS: We are hoping she can. She was recruited to be a six-rotation player. We will dig into that stuff in the spring, and I think she wants to be a six-rotation player. I think one of the things we will tell our team and remind our players, especially the outside hitters is Julianne Jackson was not Julianne Jackson. The one that played this year (and earned Co-MIAA Player of the Year) was not the same player she was as a junior. She was a really good player, but that came with the work she put in. Hopefully, other people will put that same kind of work in and be better.
DZ: Freshman middle blocker Michaela Bartels suffered an ACL injury in the regional, which might leave a void for next season, are you looking at players in the NCAA transfer portal or a current high school senior to bring in and provide depth at that position?
RS: It’s both. It’s the combination of trying to determine if there is someone who’s out there that could maybe bridge the gap. We hope we get Michaela back early in the fall. But in the case we don’t, we are exploring transfer options and late blooming freshman options. We are also really looking at someone like (redshirt freshman) Bailee Sterling to be an option. This spring, she’s going to get a bunch of court time and will be in the starting rotation for all of our spring matches, so maybe she can gain some confidence and keep developing because she’s clearly one of our best athletes. Between those two things, we hope we can cover that spot.
DZ: In general, what does the team need to improve on moving into next season to have a chance to get back to the point your team did this season?
RS: Some of the same things that we were concerned about coming into this year we will be concerned about going into next year. For me, that’s always ball control. When you look at Julianne Jackson and all the serve-receive balls she took and all the defense she played, somebody has to cover that. That’s where our concerns lie, and we have a lot of work ahead of us this spring for whoever it is or the combination of people it is to cover that base. If we can do that and cover the serve-receive, defense and ball control, I think we can find the attack as good as Julianne did in that area. But we have to make sure we can pass the ball.
