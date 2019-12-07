KEARNEY — Senior inside linebacker Sal Silvio represented University of Nebraska at Kearney on the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association All-Central Region team.
Sports information directors nominate and vote on the makeup of the 50-player squad .
The Central Region is made up of schools from the MIAA, Great American Conference, Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Great Lakes Valley Conference. First-team selections advance to the national ballot where they could earn D2CCA All-American honors.
Silvio is the first Loper to make this team since inside linebacker Tyke Kozeal was honored in 2016. Last year, Silvio was named second-team, all-region by Don Hansen’s Football Gazette.
Entering today’s (Saturday) Mineral Water Bowl, the fifth-year senior leads UNK in tackles (80), tackles for loss (10), sacks (eight), forced fumbles (four) and fumble recoveries (three). He also has two pass breakups and is part of a defense allowing 28 points and 378 yards per game. Silvio is just the third Loper to reach 300 career tackles, now with 314. The only players ahead of him are Kozeal (604) and Kellen Werner (316).
The GAC had the most selections (20) while the MIAA had 13. Central Missouri senior quarterback Brook Bolles was named the Central Region Offensive Player of the Year. Senior linemen Austen Edwards from Ferris State was the defensive player of the year.
