KEARNEY — Sami Mauch dribbled down the court on a fast break with about one minute left in the Mid-Plains Area Basketball All-Star Game on June 8, 2018, at North Platte Community College.
As Mauch went up for a left-handed layup, her left foot slipped. She immediately fell to the court, grieving in pain. She knew she suffered a serious injury, especially after she was assisted off the court.
The doctors informed Mauch she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus in her left knee and incurred bone damage to her left femur that had to be smoothed out.
It was a crushing blow for the prized collegiate volleyball recruit, who was about two months away from joining the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball program.
“I couldn’t even believe it happened,” Mauch said. “It was so hard for me to accept it. I didn’t even know how to contact coach (Rick Squiers) and tell him.”
The injury altered the Lopers’ plans. Squiers envisioned Mauch as a potential starter last season due to her powerful right arm. Instead, Mauch had to watch as the Lopers won the MIAA regular-season and conference titles and hosted a NCAA Regional.
Squiers has eased Mauch back into action this season. She’s started the last six matches with her best performance coming in a three-set sweep over then-No. 4 Washburn on Oct. 15 when she paced the Lopers with 15 kills and a .333 hitting percentage.
Mauch isn’t fully recovered from the knee injury and likely won’t be this season. But she’s shown glimpses of her hitting ability and athleticism in the matches she’s played. Mauch and Squiers believe she eventually will regain her pre-injury form and be a difference maker the Lopers have sought at the outside hitter spot since the graduation of Ariel Krolikowski after the 2012 season.
“We knew it was going to take some time,” Squiers said. “We weren’t going to rush anything. Even when she came back last fall and was able to do some arm swings, we didn’t rush it.
“That arm is just — not everyone has one of those. Even when she was standing on the ground, you don’t see that. There were two or three times last fall that she would do something that would encourage us.”
Her elite play as a six-rotation player throughout high school gave her numerous collegiate volleyball options. She debated between the Lopers and Division I programs Idaho State and University of Texas at Arlington. She set a deadline for herself and weighed the pros and cons of each option.
She committed late in the recruiting process, waiting until the fall of her senior year at North Platte High School to announce her intentions. Besides the distance from home, the Lopers’ rich history and passionate fan base solidified her decision, she said.
Even though Squiers grew impatient at times during the recruiting process, he sought someone of Mauch’s ability. He knew she could contribute immediately and had the skills to carry the Lopers attack.
“Sami was one of those we really had to wait for, and we were willing to wait for her,” Squires said. “We knew that she was a talent that she was going to get Division I attention.
“Quite honestly, if she played more consistently on a big club team, she might have been unattainable for us. She would’ve had more exposure and Division I options. We had to hang in there.”
Mauch’s fluke injury forced Squiers to reshape his plans for the player rotation last season. It also caused Mauch to question if she would ever play volleyball again. The three-sport high school athlete was used to competition and watching her team play, as she sat out, was something new. different and mentally challenging.
She relied on her family, friends and teammates for support. She was on crutches for about two months after the surgery and was not fully comfortable walking foruntil about seven months post-surgery, she said.
During spring practice, the Squiers played her in the back row. She wasn’t allowed to play at the net, which bothered Mauch because it wasn’t her usual role.
Doctors cleared her to resume normal volleyball activity in May, and she spent the offseason lifting weights and building her endurance to compete for an entire collegiate volleyball season.
“I kept pushing through those hard days and knew there were better days coming,” Mauch said.
Mauch has played in 13 of the Lopers’ 21 matches, making nine starts. She has started the last six matches and has 71 kills and a .228 hitting percentage in 30 sets.
Mauch knew her best volleyball would come in the second half of the season. She still isn’t 100 percent, dealing with occasional pain when she runs, she said.
The doctors estimated she’d feel back to her original self about 18 months after the surgery. She has three months until that expected date and believes she has room to grow, including adding a couple inches to her vertical jump.
“I think when she’s right, she is solidifying herself at the outside hitter spot,” Squiers said. “I think the biggest challenge she has, especially these weeks where we play three times, is that sometimes I think she struggles to recover. But there’s no question, she’s becoming a weapon for us.”
