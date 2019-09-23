KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s offense was nonexistent against Fort Hays State.
The Lopers tallied one shot on goal and two corner kicks Sunday afternoon as they rarely pushed the ball into their attacking third in a 2-0 loss to Fort Hays State in a nonconference match at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
“We didn’t show up in the first half and that let us down because then we went into the second half two goals down,” UNK coach Chloe Roberts said. “We need to have more going forward. ... We just don’t have that bite in the final third to even create any chances. We need more offense.”
Fort Hays’ Darby Hirsch intercepted a goal kick by UNK’s Emily Thuss and tapped it across the goal line to break the scoreless tie in the 15th minute.
In the 34th minute, Olympia Katsouridis fired a shot from 20 yards out into the bottom left corner of the net to give the Tigers (3-2) a two-goal advantage.
The Tigers dominated the possession in the first half, as they held a 6-0 advantage in shots.
The Lopers (1-3-2) inserted goalie Allie Prososki into the lineup in place of Thuss to begin the second half. Thuss has battled a knee injury throughout preseason camp and early this season. Sunday was the first time she played this season, but Roberts said Thuss’ knee was bothering her, prompting the halftime change.
The Lopers generated their first shot on goal on an attempt by Hannah Hardy in the 69th minute.
With less than two minutes left, the Lopers earned their second corner kick as Katie Shields fired from just outside the 6-yard box and the Tigers deflected the ball away to prohibit the Lopers from creating a shot on goal.
The Lopers offense has scored just one goal in six games this season. They’ve been held scoreless in their last 241 minutes of play dating back to their 1-0 victory over Western Colorado on Sept. 15.
Roberts said she’s not worried about her team losing confidence due to their scoring troubles, even with 15 freshmen. Having composure and being aggressive in the attacking third are two critical components the Lopers need to generate more scoring chances.
“Some people think that it’s really easy to score in soccer and it’s really not the case,” Roberts said. “It’s actually tough to get goals in soccer. Ultimately, that’s on us as a staff to work with this team to get more goals and get more chances even.”
@DanZielinski3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.