KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney looked like two different teams on Saturday afternoon.
The Lopers came out cold offensively and lacked defensive urgency in the first half against Rogers State. That completely changed in the second half, however, as the Lopers overcame a 24-point halftime deficit with impressive play on both ends of the court.
The Lopers whittled down the deficit to four points with about four minutes left before falling to the Hillcats 78-66 at the Health and Sports Center.
“They came out like a team that’s ranked second in the conference and trying to salt away an at-large berth for the NCAA Tournament,” said UNK coach Kevin Lofton on Rogers State. “We came out ice cold. We couldn’t buy a basket and it showed and then it eventually started to show on the defensive end.
“I challenged the guys at half to be the team we’ve talked about being all year long, the one that we’ve shown all year. They responded and made it interesting in the second half.”
After making four baskets on 17.4-percent shooting to trail 40-16 in the first half, the Lopers (15-11, 9-8 MIAA) found themselves down 48-18 with about 17 minutes left.
The Lopers missed their first nine attempts from beyond the arc. It wasn’t until senior forward Kyle Juhl’s 3-pointer with about 15 minutes left that the Lopers started to heat up from beyond the arc.
Juhl’s basket was part of a 14-minute stretch where the Lopers outscored the Hillcats 37-11. Redshirt freshman guard Cedric Johnson drained back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Lopers within 59-55 of the Hillcats (22-5, 14-4) with 4 minutes, 22 seconds remaining.
Johnson nearly cut the deficit to three points with about three minutes left. He drained a 3-pointer from the left corner but right before he released the ball, senior guard Chase Winchester was whistled for an offensive foul, wiping Johnson’s basket off the board.
Three-point shooting played a key role in the Lopers’ offensive surge in the second half.
Over the final 20 minutes, the Lopers went 9 of 15 from beyond the arc to outscore the Hillcats by 12 points.
“We found a way to get the ball to go in, particularly from the 3-point line,” said Lofton on the second-half improvement. “Hitting nine 3s in a half is going to help your cause a little bit. I thought we defended at times a little bit better. We got some turnovers and that led put us into transition.”
Although the Lopers were the superior team in the second half, the first half woes hindered their ability to upset one of the MIAA’s top teams for the second time this season.
The Lopers shot 40.4 percent in the game and had three players score in double figures. Jake Walker tallied a team-high 19 points, Juhl added 12 and Winchester 11 for the Lopers.
The Hillcats only made four shots from beyond the arc in the game, as most of their offensive success came around the rim. They shot 51 percent and had a balanced offensive attack with Marques Sumner leading the way with a game-high 21 points.
“It would help if we shot the ball better, but defensively is where I was most disappointed in with the first half,” Lofton said. “When your offense isn’t there, your defense has to step up. Ours was nowhere close in the first half.”
The Lopers conclude the regular season with a two-game road trip. They are at Newman University on Thursday and at Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
RSU 78, UNK 66
ROGERS STATE (78)
Sumner 6-12 8-8 21, Davis 6-8 0-0 13, Sternberger 3-6 5-5 12, Peacock 4-6 2-2 11, Ferreira 3-6 0-0 6, Miller 3-5 1-3 7, Kinnamon 0-3 4-4 4. Parnell 1-4 2-2 4, McQuarters 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 22-24 78.
NEBRASKA KEARNEY (66)
Walker 4-10 9-10 19, Juhl 4-12 0-0 12, Winchester 4-6 2-2 11, Jackson 3-8 3-3 9, Soucie 0-3 5-6 5, Johnson 2-2 0-0 6, Luger 2-3 0-0 4, Pair 0-2 0-0 0. Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 19-21 66.
First Half Scoring
RSU 40, UNK 16.
3-Point Goals — RSU 4-14 (Sumner 1-5, Davis 1-1, Sternberger 1-3, Peacock 1-3, Kinnamon 0-1, McQuarters 0-1), UNK 9-23 (Walker 2-6, Juhl 4-9, Winchester 1-2, Soucie 0-1, Johnson 2-2, Luger 0-1, Pair 0-1, Morris 0-1). Fouled Out — Sternberger, Jackson, Soucie. Rebounds — RSU 31 (Parnell 8), UNK 25 (Jackson 5). Assists — RSU 15 (Davis 6), UNK 13 (Winchester 7). Total Fouls — RSU 20, UNK 20. Technicals — Miller, Soucie. A — 2,534.