KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior quarterback Alex McGinnis dropped back and lofted a pass into senior receiver Sedarius Young’s hands on the first play against Central Oklahoma on Sept. 12.
The completion went for 39 yards and was the first of four catches for Young. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster posted four receptions for 160 yards in the Lopers’ 28-23 loss to Central Oklahoma. It was Young’s first game since 2017, as he redshirted last season and missed Week 1 with a strained quad.
"It was fun and exciting," Young said. "It was a tough loss. I didn’t like that we lost in my first game back. But I definitely was excited to be back and help my teammates out."
Young, a Florida native, played his first two collegiate seasons at New Mexico Military Institute and played under current UNK offensive coordinator Drew Thatcher, who was an offensive assistant coach at NMMI.
UNK head coach Josh Lynn traveled to NMMI to talk with current Loper running back David Goodwin. After Lynn was done recruiting Goodwin, he met with Young and pitched him on joining the Lopers.
Young, as well as Goodwin, joined the program for the 2017 season.
In his first season with the Lopers, Young posted 17 receptions for 269 yards and a team-high two touchdowns in 10 games. He also served as one of the Lopers’ kick returners, returning eight kicks for 182 yards for an average of 22.75 yards per return.
Although he thrived on the field, Young said the adjustment to a new program and city was difficult. He was homesick and struggled at times with the responsibilities of being a student-athlete, he added.
Young redshirted last season, which preserved a year of eligibility and allowed him to practice with the team while focusing on his academics.
"I learned that time is everything," Young said. "If you don’t put the time in, don’t worry about like playing in the game or good things aren’t going to happen. That’s the most important thing is the time."
Young started for the Lopers against Central Oklahoma and figures to play a prominent role in the passing game this season. He provides leadership for UNK’s young group of receivers as a fifth-year senior and also is an ideal fit in the Lopers’ passing scheme, which consists largely of play-action passes.
"It’s good to have Sedarius back," Lynn said. "He’s explosive. He can take the top off, and he’s a great play-action receiver because he can get over the top."
Young spent the offseason improving his quickness, agility and catching ability to prepare for his final collegiate season. He dealt with a strained quad in preseason and missed the Lopers’ first game this season. He said he isn’t fully healthy but instead "a good 95 percent."
He has high expectations for himself this season and hopes to help the Lopers produce their first winning season since 2011.
"Everyone has been talking about the grind," Young said. "It’s time to eat. It’s time to go win a conference championship, if not a national."
@DanZielinski3
