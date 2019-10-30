KEARNEY — Senior middle hitter Josie Cox had 13 kills and three blocks to help second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney sweep NAIA Sterling (Kan.) College 25-14, 25-19, 25-9 Tuesday night at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
With the win, the Lopers tie the program’s sixth-longest win streak of 24 games and is the third longest since Rick Squiers became coach in 1999.
Playing the Warriors (13-18) for the first time in 29 years, UNK hit .500, the fourth-highest attack percentage in school history. The Lopers had at least 14 kills and committed fewer than four errors in every set.
Besides an efficient offense UNK served up eight aces and out-dug Sterling 34-20.
The Warriors had 11 unforced attack errors.
Cox reached her match-high kills total in 17 swings with only one miscue (.706 pct.) in playing all three sets.
“Really happy for Josie … she played really well. She’s been giving us a contribution throughout the year as more of a situational blocker. For her to be able to get out there and get involved with the offense is encouraging and really good to see,” Squiers said. “We have a lot of volleyball left against high-level competition, and I think it leads us to believe there’s going to be a time and place we might need her to come in and do those very same things.”
Ten other Lopers had at least one kill, including nine by senior outside hitter Emma Benton and six from redshirt freshman Sami Mauch.
Junior setter Taylin McNair had 17 assists, five digs and four kills, while junior Monique Schafer had 10 digs and three ace serves.
The Lopers host nationally-ranked Northwest Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday and Central Missouri at 5 p.m. Saturday.
