HAYS, Kan. — Graduate transfer Haley Simental scored a team-high 21 points as University of Nebraska at Kearney got hot late to hold off Cameron, 79-73, Friday night in Hays, Kan.
The game was part of the Fort Hays State Crossover Tournament. In the late contest the No. 7 Tigers whipped Adams State, 79-39. UNK (3-0) faces the Grizzlies (0-3) at 3 p.m. today (Saturday).
UNK led Cameron for nearly 34 minutes but the Aggies (1-2), from Lawton, Okla., and the Lone Star Conference, hung around thanks to senior guard Amaka Nwakamma, who scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and sophomore guard Maighan Hedge, who had 15 points and six boards.
The Lopers didn’t help themselves by having another tough night at the free-throw line, missing 14 of 33 and missing their first 10 3-pointers. UNK closed the game on a 20-15 run that featured three 3s by Simental and a three-point play from sophomore forward Brooke Carlson.
Carlson’s fast-break layup and subsequent free throw capped an 8-0 run and made it 67-58 with about five minutes to play. After a CU bucket, Simental hit her second 3 of the quarter and the Lopers suddenly had their biggest lead of the game.
Having 26 points in the season-opener against Minnesota Crookston, Simental reached her total by going 7 of 18 from the field. Scoring 17 after halftime, she had six assists and five rebounds. Carlson had 13 points and grabbed six rebounds while sophomore Maegan Holt logged all 40 minutes and finished with 14 points, six boards and two assists.
Off the bench, sophomore forward Elisa Backes had eight points, two rebounds and a block. Freshman guard Trinity Law had seven points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.
