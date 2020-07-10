KEARNEY — Uncertainty surrounds collegiate athletics.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected athletic departments in so many ways, especially financially. Departments have cut sports. Some conferences have ceased competition temporarily. Health safety implications, including no fans in attendance for athletic events, are being considered.
With little concrete information on how the next couple of months will transpire, collegiate athletics are up in the air for the fall sports season. University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer is like every department leader across the country who’s trying to come up with solutions while so much uncertainty remains.
"The biggest thing people keep asking me is if I am worried about the start of the school year," Bauer said. "Absolutely. It scares me because I want these student-athletes to have this opportunity. It’s something our society is missing right now. It’s evident in the newspaper and on the television. It’s something we need to see get turned around again, but we can’t just wildly go back to the way it was.
"As quick as things shut down, we can’t open things up that quickly. It has to be a slow process, and we need everyone’s help. … do what it takes to make sure these student-athletes have that opportunity again."
The NCAA already reduced the amount of regular-season competition dates for Division II athletics for the 2020-21 academic year. The limitation on travel and overall expenses brought on by hosting or attending a contest will aid athletic departments.
Bauer supported the idea of cutting back on competition dates for a one year given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, he said. But the reductions won’t fully solve the financial implications brought on by the pandemic.
"There are considerable cost savings with the eliminations in the regular-season schedules," Bauer said, "but that doesn’t make up the other costs and sources of revenue that we are missing out on.
"Fundraising is a huge part of collegiate athletics, especially at the Division II level. People and businesses have been hit hard. We weren’t able to fulfill the benefits of corporate sponsorships, thus we stayed in communication with all of our corporate sponsors, allowing them to forgive the rest of their payments until we see the economy turnarounds again.
"There are a lot of ways that we have lost revenue but putting some limitations on the amount of regular-season contests are going to have cost savings for us. But it’s not going to cover what we lost in other ways."
The financial impact of the pandemic has caused some departments and conferences to make drastic changes. The California Collegiate Athletic Association, which consists of Cal State San Bernardino who defeated the Loper volleyball team in the national championship match last year, suspended sports competition for the fall.
The Mid-American Conference in Division I eliminated postseason tournaments in eight sports while men’s and women’s basketball were among nine sports that will have postseason scaled back. Other programs at all collegiate levels, including Connecticut and Cincinnati, have permanently axed different athletic programs.
Earlier this week Ivy League officials cancel all fall sports activities.
Bauer said the MIAA didn’t consider any plan to cancel the fall sports. Instead, they eliminated non-conference play to meet the NCAA’s requirement for maximum competition dates and modified the brackets and dates for the conference tournaments.
With the pandemic creating a negative economic effect on higher education, in general, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced the need for $43 million in budget cuts across the Nebraska system during the next three years.
UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen needs to cut $2.8 million from UNK’s budget in that timeframe. UNK trimmed $800,000 in June with 15 positions eliminated campuswide.
Bauer doesn’t expect cuts to personnel in UNK athletics but worries that the department’s budget could be altered eventually if the pandemic lingers.
"As we move forward, if we don’t get back to some normalcy, I’m very concerned. Everybody should be," Bauer said. "Does that mean we have immediate reductions? Not necessarily. However, things are already tight. They were already tight, and they are even tighter.
"We went through some practices with our coaches where we have looked at our non-personnel budget for the last two years. We are asking coaches to look at all non-personnel expenses, whether that’s equipment to traveling or anything they are doing. This is a three-year process and as tight as things are right now, we are asking coaches right now that if they don’t have to spend it, don’t spend it."
Bauer’s job is to oversee the entire department, and the fall sports seanson is one area he’s keenly working on. The status of competitions and if fans are allowed to attend are still unknowns and something the athletic department is discussing regularly.
If contests are played, fans can watch online.
The MIAA will have an improved streaming service that will consist of a pay-per-view model for all sports. It is the first of its kind in Division II and will consist of enhancements in broadcast quality, including video quality and overall production.
Although the fall sports season is scheduled to start in about a month, it’s too early to decide how the fall will look when it comes to athletics.
"That’s still a wait-and-see," said Bauer about whether fans will be allowed to attend athletic events this fall. "You probably have noticed that we haven’t put anything out yet. There have been schools that have come out and said how many fans will be allowed and started selling tickets. Now some of these schools are backtracking.
"One thing we don’t want to get into is a lot of refunds because it’s time-consuming and we don’t have the staff to manage all of that. Our target date is that we are aiming for Aug. 1 to determine what that is going to look like, such as what’s the capacity of these venues. We don’t have all the answers right now. People have to understand that our circumstances this year are much different than they have ever been, and we just have to get through this together."
