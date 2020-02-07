KEARNEY — Freshman guard Trinity Law missed University of Nebraska at Kearney’s last six games with a knee injury prior to returning to action in Thursday night’s contest against University of Central Oklahoma.
Law didn’t play in the first half. But with the Lopers trailing by seven points with about seven minutes left in the third quarter, coach Carrie Eighmey turned to Law.
After missing her first shot, Law heated up, scoring 11 points in the period to ignite the Lopers to a 75-69 win over the Bronchos at the Health and Sports Center.
The victory improves the No. 23-ranked Lopers’ winning streak to nine games.
“The thing that’s exceptional about Trinity is that she is not scared of the big moments,” Eighmey said. “She’s a kid who came off a knee injury and hasn’t played for about three weeks now, but came into today and it looks like she hadn’t missed a game.
“She already is and will be in her career a really good college basketball player. She’s so athletic and can score in a lot of ways.”
The Lopers (21-2, 10-2 MIAA) trailed 40-37 at halftime. They locked in defensively in the second half and scored seven consecutive points in the final two minutes of the third quarter to hold a four-point lead over the Bronchos (15-7, 9-5).
In the fourth, the Bronchos held a two-point advantage after Kaci Richardson made a shot from beyond the arc and Clary Donica’s successful layup with about six minutes left. The Lopers scored the next six points to regain the lead. They never trailed the remainder of the game.
The Lopers’ defense limited the Bronchos from scoring high-percentage attempts in the second half.
The Bronchos’ shooting percentage decreased by nearly 20 percentage points from the first half to the second. The defensive effort allowed the Lopers to overcome 24 turnovers and a 58.3-percent mark from the free-throw line.
“I thought our team stepped up in the second half and was much better defensively,” Eighmey said. “We were able to get some stops in the third quarter, even when our offense was stalling out. We were able to get enough stops to give us opportunities to make a run and close that gap and to create some margin at the end.”
Shatoya Bryson made a shot from beyond the arc to even the score at 69 with 56 seconds left. The Lopers weren’t fazed by the tie score, as they scored six points and forced the Bronchos to commit two turnovers and miss their final three shots.
Graduate point guard Haley Simental accounted for a game-high 19 points. Sophomore center Brooke Carlson scored 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting and Law added 11 points off the bench.
“Late in the game, credit our players because they were able to focus in on the details that would hurt us and eliminated those things,” Eighmey said. “I thought late in the game with about three minutes left that we were much better than in earlier games this year. I think we learned from previous experience.”
Up next, the Lopers host Newman (9-14, 4-10) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Health and Sports Center.
CENTRAL OKLAHOMA (69)
Donica 5-10 0-0 10, Littell 4-9 0-0 10, Johnson 5-6 2-2 12, Bryson 3-11 0-0 7, Haynes 1-3 0-0 3, Lianusa 0-1 0-0 0, Pulley 3-4 2-2 8, Richardson 4-8 0-0 11, Rayner 2-5 0-0 4, Chancellor 0-3 0-0 0, Factor 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-62 4-4 69.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (75)
Carlson 5-6 0-0 11, Simental 4-9 8-9 19, Holt 4-6 0-69, Kirsch 1-4 0-2 2, Sanger 2-5 2-3 6, Bell 1-2 0-0 3, Backes 3-11 0-0 6, Dreckman 2-3 0-0 5, Jansa 1-2 0-0 3, Law 3-5 4-4 11. Totals 26-53 14-24 75
Scores by Quarter
UCO (15-7, 9-5) 20 20 10 19 – 69
UNK (21-2, 10-2) 19 18 17 21 – 75
3-Point Goals – UCO 7-24 (Donica 0-3, Littell 2-5, Bryson 1-5, Haynes 1-2, Pulley 0-1, Richardson 3-6, Rayner 0-1, Chancellor 0-1), UNK 9-25 (Carlson 1-1, Simental 3-5, Holt 1-3, Kirsch 0-3, Sanger 0-1, Bell 1-2, Backes 0-3, Dreckman 1-2, Jansa 1-2, Law 1-3). Fouled Out – None. Rebounds – UCO 38 (Donica 5, Littell 5, Bryson 5, Richardson 5), UNK 27 (Kirsch 9). Assists – UCO 16 (Bryson 6), UNK 16 (Simental 5). Total Fouls – UCO 20, UNK 9. Technicals – None. A – 863.