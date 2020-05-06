KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball fans still reminisce about Erin Gudmundson, who played for the Lopers from 2002 to 2005.
The Kearney native was a complete player and an intimidating force on the volleyball court. Opposing teams rarely slowed down the 6-foot middle blocker, who had a remarkable collegiate career and rewrote the Loper history books.
She won the 2005 American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Player of the Year award, was a three-time All-American, and remains the program record holder in career kills (2,189), career kills per set (4.35), career attack attempts (4,516) and career block assists (415). She also ranks second all-time in UNK history in hitting percentage (.370) and total blocks (566) during a career.
Gudmundson helped the Lopers to a 109-10 record and three consecutive Elite Eight appearances during her four-year career. UNK inducted her into its hall of fame in 2017.
Although it has been nearly 15 years since Gudmundson stepped foot on the court with the Lopers, she regularly reflects on her time and uses it to help younger volleyball players.
Gudmundson lives in Greeley, Colo., with her husband Jon Haussermann, a former UNK wrestler, with their three children, who range in age from 5 to 11 years old.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better throughout my career,” said Haussermann in her phone interview. “I couldn’t have done it without my team. I would put an asterisk by my name because those kills couldn’t come by myself.”
Haussermann graduated from Kearney Catholic High School in 2002 after four successful years as a three-sport athlete.
Haussermann, the 2002 Kearney Hub Athlete of the Year, was the first Kearney Catholic inductee into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
In her high school career, she set program records for kills in a season and kills in a career and led the Stars to two state tournament appearances.
She scored 1,275 points and grabbed 605 rebounds in her basketball career, which were both program records when she graduated but have since been surpassed. She still holds the program record with 46 points in a game, which came against Gibbon in 2002.
On the track, Haussermann was a four-year state qualifier, competing in seven events. She concluded her senior year by winning the all-class gold medal in the high jump, the Class C gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles and finishing seventh in the 200 — all in about 30 minutes.
Collegiate programs took notice of Haussermann’s high school success. She was recruited in all three sports but volleyball was the sport she wanted to pursue at the next level.
“I was looked at in all my sports. I remember getting mail, upon mail, upon mail,” Haussermann said. “I would get mail from places I never heard of before and would have to look them up. I narrowed it down. I knew I didn’t want to do basketball, and track and volleyball just stuck with me. I just picked away at the volleyball ones and had them in a separate bag.”
The decision to stick with volleyball paid off for Haussermann. Despite drawing NCAA Division I interest from some Ivy League schools, she signed with the Lopers, an elite Division II program, and had a historic collegiate career.
“I picked UNK because of their long history of volleyball success,” she said.
She made an immediate impact for UNK. She paced the Lopers with 464 kills for a 3.71 kills per set average and 147 blocks for a 1.18 blocks per set average her freshman year. Her success earned her the 2002 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year award.
“I felt if I could do this my freshman year, imagine what I could do my senior year,” she said. “It pushed me to want to get better.”
Despite her athletic ability, she had no intention of doing any other sport in college besides volleyball. But UNK track and field coach Andy Meyer and KCHS track and field coach Dwaine Schmitt persuaded her to join the Lopers’ track team, she said. Haussermann placed 11th at the 2003 NCAA Indoor Championships in the high jump her freshman year. She still ranks sixth on the Lopers’ all-time top-10 list with a high jump of 5 feet, 6 3/4 inches.
Haussermann only competed in track that one indoor season, as she wanted to focus on volleyball.
“I still wanted to make sure I was still being a person, not that I couldn’t do it, but the volleyball part of it. I wanted to concentrate more on it,” Haussermann said.
She remained the Lopers’ go-to offensive option and one of the top players in the country the next two seasons, earning RMAC Player of the Year her junior season.
As a senior, Haussermann performed at an even higher level. She was the main piece on a Loper team that advanced to the national championship match for the first time in program history.
Haussermann, who was named the nation’s player of the year, posted a team-high 562 kills for a 4.36 kills per set average and 150 blocks for a 1.16 blocks per set average.
The top-ranked Lopers hosted the Elite Eight and entered the national championship match against 16th-ranked Grand Valley State. With 5,025 fans packed into the Health and Sports Center, Grand Valley State stunned the Lopers in four competitive sets to snap the Lopers’ 66-match winning streak at home and claim the national title.
“I remember the very first point, the very first serve, we were receiving,” she said. “I got a set and I got blocked. I looked at Rachel (Gerdes) and I told her to set me again. I wasn’t afraid. It wasn’t a single person who didn’t do one thing wrong. It was a team that just got outworked.”
To this day, Haussermann still thinks back to how her career ended in the 2005 national championship match.
She hit .059 in the match but still led the Lopers with 12 kills. As a team, the Lopers hit .084.
“For the next couple of years when I was still living in Kearney, I never got a chance to let it go because people would bring it up all the time,” Haussermann said. “I now coach volleyball, and they know what I was, where I was and how it ended. It gets brought up all the time. This many years later, I’m still getting it brought back up to me.”
Fourteen years after that crushing defeat, the Lopers returned to the national championship for the second time in program history in December.
In a matchup of two undefeated teams, the second-ranked Lopers lost in four sets to top-ranked Cal State San Bernardino at Metropolitan State University’s Auraria Event Center in Denver.
With the national championship match so close to her home, Haussermann wanted to attend the match in-person. But Haussermann, who coaches the 18-and-under team at NORCO Volleyball Club, had a Christmas party with her team that night. She instead watched the match on her phone.
Haussermann also coaches varsity volleyball at Northridge High School in Greeley and owns a dog grooming business.
She actively follows the Lopers’ volleyball program and uses the experiences she’s learned to help the players she coaches, she said.
“I was really upset I couldn’t get down there because I had other things going on,” said Haussermann, a 2006 UNK graduate. “It was great to see them back there. I was proud. I was glad we could get back there again.”
