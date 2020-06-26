KEARNEY — Darrell Morris spent all but three of his 31 years as a college football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
His coaching career spanned multiple decades and consisted of an enormous amount of success with the Lopers.
In 1986, Morris joined the Lopers as an assistant coach under Claire Boroff, who’s the winningest coach in Loper history, and then succeeded Boroff as the head coach in 2000.
It wasn’t an easy task taking over for Boroff, but Morris thrived in that role. He guided the program to heights it had never experienced and had 11 winning seasons in his 15-year tenure as the head coach.
Morris coached his last game as a collegiate coach on Nov. 15, 2014, when they Lopers defeated Emporia State 42-40 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. One day after the victory, the Lopers parted ways with one of the greatest coaches in the program’s 113-year history. It was the last coaching position he held, besides assisting his neighbor coach his son, who is Morris’ godson, in youth football during the last couple of years in Kearney.
"I miss coaching," Morris said. "I would be lying if I said I didn’t. I miss the relationships with the players. I miss the relationships with the coaches. I was born to be a football coach."
Morris, a Tampa native, played quarterback at Northwest Missouri State, graduating in 1983. He immediately embarked on a coaching career after he was done playing by joining Southwestern (Kan.) college as an assistant coach. He served as the assistant head coach, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Southwestern College before accepting an assistant coaching position with the Lopers in 1986.
Morris had a chance to learn from Boroff, who guided the Lopers to 169 victories in 28 years. The Lopers won more than 60 percent of their games and captured 12 conference championships during Boroff’s tenure.
Boroff also "left two backs in a cloud of dust and actually got us into the spread offense," Morris said.
It was Morris who succeeded Boroff after the 1999 season. Expectations were high for Morris, especially since the program had been extremely competitive for the last 45 years. Before the Lopers hired Boroff as head coach in 1972, Al Zikmund was at the helm of the Loper program. Zikmund is the second-winningest coach in Loper history with a 122-31-3 record from 1955 to 1971.
"It was a little nerve-racking because there was Coach (Al) Zikmund and Coach (Claire) Boroff and there wasn’t really anyone else ever," Morris said. "I was taking over for the all-time winningest coach in Loper football and a well-respected man. We had expectations, and we thought we could do well. Most of that was self-imposed because I wanted to do well. I wanted to be a good football coach, a good mentor, have good coaches on my staff that would help the young men grow and develop into good men. You follow Claire Boroff in football and you are following some big shoes."
The Lopers didn’t experience a drop off under Morris.
The Lopers went undefeated at home in Morris’ first year, which was a feat that had not been accomplished since 1978.
In 2002, the Lopers defeated rivals Nebraska-Omaha and Chadron State on their way to a 9-2 record and first-ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title. They also qualified for the Division II playoffs for the first time in program history.
Three years later, the Lopers posted a 9-3 mark to capture another RMAC title and again qualify for the playoffs.
In 2009, the Lopers recorded their best season ever with an 11-2 record. They won the RMAC and hosted a first-round playoff game for the third time under Morris. Unlike the previous two playoff trips, the Lopers escaped with their first-ever Division II postseason victory.
The sixth-ranked Lopers trailed No. 16 Saginaw Valley State 20-7 at halftime. But the Lopers scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to prevail with a 35-20 victory.
The Lopers won a share of the RMAC in 2010 and made the playoffs in 2011. They posted a 10-2 mark in 2011, which was their final season as a member of the RMAC.
After that season, the Lopers moved into the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, which is the premier conference in NCAA Division II.
Everyone knew the transition from the RMAC to the MIAA would be a challenge for the football program. The Lopers already were underfunded in the RMAC, having less than the conference’s limit of 24 scholarships. The MIAA permitted each football program to offer as many as 36 scholarships, which resulted in the Lopers being behind other well-established and fully funded programs in the conference.
The lack of resources had a direct effect on the results on the football field.
The Lopers posted a 3-8 record in each of their first three years in the MIAA. The below .500 records resulted in Morris losing his job, despite everyone knowing the financial limitations and the difficulties at hand with playing in the toughest football conference in Division II.
"I don’t think in coaching you are surprised by anything," Morris said. "There was a new athletic director (Paul Plinske, who was hired in August 2013). It’s pretty standard that when a new athletic director comes in that you’re not his guy and you’re not winning a bunch of games, so your days are probably numbered. I knew that. It’s unfortunate he was able to come in and change a lot of people’s lives in a relatively short period of time and then leave. But again, that’s coaching.
"There’s no shame in getting fired as a football coach. There are way better football coaches than me who have been fired. I am not embarrassed to have been fired. I’m very proud of what I was able to do. I’m very proud of my coaches and players. Even when we were in the RMAC, we weren’t the most funded team in that league. I thought we ran a very good football program, and I thought my coaches did an awesome job."
Morris compiled a 101-63 record, four conference titles and four playoff appearances in his 15 years at the helm of the Lopers.
He hired assistant coaches who have gone on to have successful careers elsewhere, including Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash, Washington Redskins special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor and Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Andy Avalos.
He also coached some of the greatest players in Loper history, including quarterback Justin Coleman and receiver Richie Ross.
Coleman set 11 NCAA Division II passing records during his career with the Lopers. He was the runner-up for the Harlan Hill Award, the Division II Heisman Trophy, as a senior in 2000.
Ross caught 279 passes for 4,882 yards and 50 touchdowns from 2002 to 2005. All those totals are school records and among the best in Division II history.
"You didn’t coach those guys," Morris said. "You just let them know what time the game was so they’d show up. They just did what they did. Justin Coleman had one of those brains where the game just went in slow motion for him. At that time when everyone was looking for a Randall Cunningham-type guy, Justin was a Kerry Collins-type quarterback. He could stand in the pocket and throw the ball down the field and take a shot right in the mouth and get up.
"Richie Ross was just an absolute freak athlete. We would just tell Richie that we were going to throw him the ball down there and he just had to go get it. It’s the kids that weren’t great athletes and the ones that just worked their tails off and did everything you asked them to do and became as good as humanly possible that are the guys that I really admire and am the most proud of."
Morris and his wife, Darla, live in Kearney, and he works as a crop consultant at Nutrien Ag Solutions.
He doesn’t actively follow UNK football but is glad current coach Josh Lynn has the program trending upward, he said. Lynn will enter his fourth year as the Lopers’ coach this fall and last season led them to their first winning record since 2011.
Morris has enjoyed the extra time he’s had available to spend with his family after dedicating "24 hours a day, seven days a week" to UNK football for many years, he said. But he always will miss coaching and being around the other coaches and student-athletes, he added.
"It was the love of my life at that time, besides my wife," Morris said. "I loved UNK. I loved Loper football. Truly, I was going to spend the rest of my career there and that’s all I wanted. I was happy. I had coaches coaching in the NFL, and I had coaches coaching in Division I football. I came from a military family and had moved a bunch. I didn’t think moving was all that cool, so I was happy to stay in Kearney. I loved Kearney and still do, and that’s what I wanted to do."
@DanZielinski3