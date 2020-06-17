KEARNEY — Frank Anderson wishes he was in a dugout at TD Ameritrade Park this week coaching the Tennessee Volunteers in the College World Series at Omaha. But with the college baseball season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tennessee pitching coach has had to stay busy with projects around his house instead of coaching a talented pitching staff headlined by left-hander Garrett Crochet, who was taken by the Chicago White Sox as the 11th overall selection in last week’s MLB draft.
Tennessee was 15-2 when the NCAA shut down the college baseball season. This spring marked Anderson’s third year at Knoxville. Anderson has coached at the collegiate level since 1984 when he was an assistant coach at Emporia State and is one of the premier pitching coaches in college baseball. He has had 82 pitchers selected in the MLB draft during his career.
Anderson’s passion for baseball started in Grant, Nebr., where he grew up and played baseball during the summer. He also played for then-Kearney State College for two years. He never anticipated his coaching career going the route it has, which included a 9-year stint as the head coach at Oklahoma State, but he knew he always wanted to be around the game.
"I had always kind of wanted to play obviously," Anderson said in a phone interview from Knoxville. "I played in the summers during college and was pretty successful, but then I started seeing some guys getting released from pro ball that I knew, so I knew I wasn’t going to take that route, that I was going to try to coach."
Anderson has traveled a winding road to becoming one of the top pitching coaches in the country.
He was a position player in college, as he never stepped foot on the mound. He started his collegiate career at Mid-Plains Junior College before transferring to Kearney State College. He was a junior college All-American at Mid-Plains and thrived throughout his time at KSC in 1981-82, earning All-District and All-Area as an outfielder.
Anderson was a key piece of the 1981 team that set school records for victories (37), batting average (.343) and runs (554) in a season.
"My junior year, we were pretty good," Anderson said. "There were guys on our team that could’ve played at the Division I level. That team got beat in the round right before the World Series, and we played a Southeastern Oklahoma team that had like nine drafted guys. NAIA baseball was different back then because you could play with Division I schools but you just didn’t have the depth of pitching that they had."
At Grant, Anderson was on the football, basketball, and track and field teams. The Plainsmen won the state championship in football his sophomore year in 1975 and finished runner-up in basketball in 1974-75 and 1976-77.
Anderson was a four-sport athlete, as he played American Legion baseball during the summers. Those years were the only times Anderson pitched.
"I could throw really hard," he said. "Summer baseball, we had some random town guy or a coach who was maybe getting a stipend, but it wasn’t much, so you would go out there and play. I had no idea what I was doing. I was telling our guys that I threw a game somewhere in the Panhandle where I threw like 230 pitches. That’s how it was. You didn’t know anything different. Then you thought your arm was going to fall off for a week and then you picked it back up the next weekend or something like that."
Anderson completed his bachelor’s degree in physical education at Emporia State in 1983, and then received his master’s degree in science with an emphasis in exercise physiology in 1985. He worked as an assistant coach under Dave Bingham, who went on to lead Kansas to its only College World Series appearance in 1993, and helped Emporia State reach the 1984 NAIA World Series in 1984.
After the 1985 season, Anderson and his wife relocated to Big Springs, Texas, where he accepted a position as a middle school earth science teacher and football and basketball coach.
Howard College was also in Big Springs, Texas, so Anderson would go over and watch the baseball team take batting practice during his free period. He eventually started talking to one of the Howard College coaches, which led him to taking a job as the junior college’s trainer and pitching coach in 1987.
"I took about a $10,000 pay cut to go to the junior college, but that’s how I started doing my pitching," he said. "It was by trial and error. It was awesome because it was a great place to start and work on it. I also recruited my tail off and the next thing you know, everyone thinks I’ve done this pitching deal for a long time. In fact, we would go to Omaha when I was with the University of Texas and some of my Kearney teammates would go, ‘What? You know pitching?’ I’m still tricking them right here."
After working at Howard for three years, he went on to serve as Texas Tech’s pitching coach from 1990 to 1999 and then as the pitching coach at the University of Texas under legendary coach Augie Garrido from 2000 to 2003. Texas won the College World Series in 2002.
Oklahoma State hired Anderson as its head coach on June 25, 2003. He recruited his son Brett to pitch at Oklahoma State, but the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Brett in the second round of the 2006 draft. The younger Anderson embarked on a pro career straight out of high school instead of attending Oklahoma State. Brett, a left-handed pitcher, is in his 12th major league season after signing with the Milwaukee Brewers in free agency in the offseason.
"He works at his craft," Anderson said. "It’s really satisfying. I’ve been there when he’s shut out the Red Sox in a complete game, and I saw him shut out Detroit in the playoffs. And I’ve seen him get beat up in the playoffs by the Yankees in New York City. You get a little bit of all of that, but at the end of the day, it’s still really impressive, even if he’s your own kid because he’s not that high level of an athlete. It just shows you that if you work at your craft and you understand your process and aren’t scared on the mound and aren’t afraid to compete that you can have some success."
Anderson posted a 329-208 record and qualified for six NCAA tournament appearances in his nine years as Oklahoma State’s head coach. After his tenure at Oklahoma State came to an end in 2012, Anderson joined the Houston coaching staff as the pitching coach. He then moved on to Tennessee after the 2017 season.
Anderson said he enjoys working as an assistant coach because it allows him to develop a better relationship with the players compared to if he was a head coach.
Anderson and his wife Sandra, who pitched on the softball team at Kearney State, have two children — Brett and Katelyn.
Katelyn was an excellent javelin thrower in high school and has competed in the event as a student-athlete at the University of Texas at Austin.
"I am probably the only dad that his son and daughter have both had Tommy John surgery," Anderson said. "I don’t know if that’s a crazy badge of honor, but I think very few parents can say that both of their kids have had Tommy John surgery and one of them was a boy and one was a girl."
