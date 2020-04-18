KEARNEY — He goes by Tyrus now.
Before that, it was Brodus Clay, or The Funkasaurus or G-Rilla.
But when he played for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers and the Tri-City Diesel, he was known just as George Murdoch.
A 6-foot-7, 360-pound offensive lineman, Murdoch’s life since playing football has gone through numerous incarnations.
Football turned into being a bouncer at a nightclub. Then life as a bodyguard for Snoop Dogg. Professional wrestling followed, along with acting, and now he’s a contributor and commentator for Fox News and Fox Nation, with his own streaming program, “Nuff Said.”
“It’s definitely been a roller coaster. I’ve had to wear a lot of hats,” Murdoch said in a phone interview from his home in Mandeville, La., A town he says is much like Kearney — low-key with traditional values.
“They’re not in awe. So it’s kind of nice,” he said.
Murdoch came to Kearney in 1993 from Antelope Valley Community College in California. He says he had offers to play at Clemson, Washington State, Missouri and other schools, but would have had to sit out a year. At Division II UNK, he could play right away and graduate in two years, easing his own financial burdens.
“That really meant a lot to me,” he said.
In addition, a teammate from Antelope Valley, Sean Evans, also was recruited by the Lopers, so he didn’t come to Kearney on his own.
He says the highlight of his recruiting trip was, “They took me to the fancy Holiday Inn with an indoor pool and that was my recruiting trip. ... I look back now and laugh.”
Evans was almost as big as Murdoch, and they fit in well with the philosophy coach Claire Boroff had at the time, giving UNK perhaps the biggest offensive line in the nation. Mark Yulee ran for more than 1,000 yards one year. Dale Van Housen also had a good season.
“I think we had one of the better offensive lines in Division II football. ... We had a good group. We were smart, we worked hard and we liked each other. Coach (Darrell) Morris was intense, and we liked that about him,” Murdoch said.
Murdoch started for two years at UNK. His senior year, the Lopers went 8-3, winning on the road at UNO and Wayne State.
They also won some personal battles.
In one game, Murdoch said, the opposing noseguard “made a comment about one of our player’s skin tone — I’ll make it polite — and on the next play I knocked him within an inch of his life. I had taken him to the ground and I was doing push-ups over him. But on the film, it looked a little inappropriate. ... We had quite a good time watching that on film.”
After the Lopers, he “chased football for a little bit,” playing arena football in California and for the Diesel. He had tryouts with the Toronto Argonauts, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions.
“I had some pretty good interest going on and it looked like I was going to start in camp in Dallas or Toronto, whichever one we decided to go with,” he said.
But a ruptured appendix, a prolonged hospital stay and surgery that damaged some nerves ended his dream.
“It really affected my drop step and a couple of the workouts I had ended up not going very well. I played arena ball another year trying to get it back, but it never really came back. That’s when I fell back on my teaching degree,” he said.
He worked as a substitute P.E. teacher, helped in group homes and did other jobs, including working as a bouncer in nightclubs.
“That’s when the bodyguard thing started to kick off and I ended up being a bodyguard for Snoop and coaching football with him in a youth football league,” Murdoch said.
His association with the rapper started out as a part-time gig, but they hit it off “and he wanted me to work more and more. That work ethic turned into me being one of his mainstays,” Murdoch said.
Working with him helped give Murdoch exposure to Hollywood and some guest appearances in TV and film. When he went into the WWE, Murdoch used the name “Brodus Clay,” a variation of Snoop Dogg’s real name.
He wrestled for 12 years, but separated from the WWE after 2014.
“My contract was coming up and I wanted the opportunity to do more films ... and they didn’t really agree with me, so they ended up giving me my release or firing me, however, you want to put it. That’s when I started looking to do more theater stuff and TV. ... My major at UNK for awhile was theater and I always did theater in high school but it took a back seat to football,” he said.
Wrestling was still his passion and he kept on with smaller companies that were more flexible and only filmed once a month. But those appearances kept him in the public eye and his next twist in life came with the help of social media.
Greg Gutfeld, host of Fox News Channel’s Greg Gutfeld Show, saw a comment Murdoch made on Twitter that Gutfeld thought was funny. He asked Murdoch, using his ‘Tyrus’ persona, to appear on his show and he apparently made a good impression.
“He kept asking me back,” Murdoch said. “The next thing you know, our ratings are through the roof. We’re the No. 1 cable news show on TV.”
That has led to his own show on the Fox Nation streaming channel.
“It’s really just grown into this thing, this career that probably, in a million years, if you had asked me if I would be a political commentator or a Fox News contributor, I would say you’re crazy, but that’s where we’re at now,” Murdoch said.
Maybe, however, it’s not that big of a surprise.
“There’s not a big difference between talking about sports and talking about politics when you like to talk a lot,” Murdoch said. “I’ve always been a wise-ass. If you ask Coach Morris or Coach (Scott) Hoffman or Rashawn Harvey or Chad Vokoun or any of those guys I played with, I always had something to say. I’ve always been very open with my opinion ... I’ve always tried to know everything because if you’re going to be a smart-ass, you need to be smart.”
Occasionally, Murdoch’s UNK roots sneak through.
Once, a guest on The Greg Gutfeld Show was from Wayne State.
“I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Is that even an accredited college?” he said.
It’s not the only time he has poked fun at the Lopers’ former in-state rival.
“Any chance I get to bang on Wayne State, I’m going to do it. That rivalry never dies,” he said.
He’s also had to fall back on his teaching degree during the pandemic as he’s homeschooling his four children and two stepchildren.
Murdoch said he hasn’t returned to Kearney since he left following his days with the Tri-City Diesel, although he keeps telling his wife that they’re going to go back for a Lopers game. He follows UNK football through social media, but only has sporadic contact with his former teammates. But football players never are really out of touch.
“Football is a weird family, you can go decades without speaking to each other but then when you run into each other you pick up where you left off,” he said.
