KEARNEY — Todd Wash went from coaching Division II collegiate football to working in the NFL in less than 10 years.
He served as the defensive coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2000-01 and worked his way up and has held the defensive coordinator role for the Jacksonville Jaguars for the last four years.
In Wash’s first three years leading the Jaguars’ defense, the unit was one of the best in the NFL, ranking in the top six in yards allowed from 2016 to 2018. But the Jaguars’ defense regressed last season and finished the year 24th.
This offseason, the Jaguars have revamped their defense. They used seven of their 12 picks in the NFL draft on defensive players.
The 2020 season will be a critical year for Wash and his defense. It also will be unique in terms of the preparation, as Wash and his defensive staff have had to coach their players virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s trying but I think they’re going to be able to get it,” said Wash in a telephone interview from Jacksonville. “But I think you only learn the game of football by doing it. There is a lot of moving parts that they’re going to miss, but at least we can get them the information. It’s unbelievable the technology. Our support staff has done a great job with us as coaches with making sure we get the players everything they need during this trying time.”
Wash played collegiate football at North Dakota State University and was a member of two national championship teams in 1988 and 1990. He had a tryout as an undrafted rookie with the Houston Oilers in 1992.
When his playing career ended, Wash turned to coaching.
He entered the coaching ranks as a defensive coordinator at Fort Lewis College in 1996. He served in that role for one season before being promoted to head coach/defensive coordinator in 1997. He held that title for three years and posted a 6-26 record.
Fort Lewis always has been a difficult job, and when UNK approached him about its defensive coordinator position, Wash listened. He accepted that role under newly hired head coach Darrell Morris and guided the Lopers’ defense in 2000-01.
“I left Fort Lewis because it is a tough place,” Wash said. “I think that’s shown throughout time. It’s a tough place to win. At the time, Kearney was one of the best, if not the best, jobs in the RMAC.
“To me, it was just a better opportunity to go to a place and win. I had confidence in my ability, as long as everything was equal, and at Kearney, we had some pretty good success.”
The Lopers’ defense thrived under Wash’s guidance, allowing just 19.3 points per game in his two years.
He returned to his alma mater as the Bison’s defensive line coach for two years after UNK. He was Missouri Southern State’s defensive coordinator in 2004 before returning to NDSU to coach the defensive line for two more years from 2005 to 2006.
Wash then entered the NFL coaching ranks.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Wash as a defensive quality control coach. Wash was familiar with Buccaneers linebackers coach Gus Bradley, who played and coached at NDSU. Bradley recommended Wash to Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, a graduate of Lexington High School. Yes, that Lexington.
Wash was a coach with the Buccaneers for four years before joining the Seahawks and Bradley as their defensive line coach in 2011.
When the Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013, he brought in Wash as his defensive line coach and running game coordinator in 2013.
Bradley promoted Wash to defensive coordinator in 2016. Wash survived a coaching change and remained in that role under current head coach Doug Marrone.
In 2017, the Jaguars advanced to their third-ever AFC Championship game. The Jaguars, whose first season in the NFL was 1995, allowed 14 fourth-quarter points in a 24-20 loss to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
Wash guided an elite defense that year and earned Coordinator of the Year by The Sporting News.
“It was great for the city to see our organization improve and get to that AFC Championship game,” Wash said. “It was really frustrating not winning that and going to a Super Bowl. But I think it gave the city the belief that we can have a winning franchise here, which was important for our owners and general manager. I think we are building it with young players to get back there again. That was very special for our organization and city.”
Wash isn’t the only former UNK coordinator coaching in the NFL. Nate Kaczor, who coached on Morris’ first staff from 2000 to 2003, is the special teams coordinator with the Washington Redskins.
Wash said he and Kaczor are friends and regularly meet up in the offseason.
“It’s amazing how it worked out,” Wash said. “For me, it was probably dumb luck, but he’s a hell of a football coach and a lot better coach than I am. It’s amazing how it’s worked out and no idea why it’s worked out like that.”
Wash and his wife, Darci, have two daughters, Alyssa and Jenae, and a son, Marcus. Darci was an All-American basketball player at NDSU and played on three national championship teams.
Wash said he tries to stay in contact with the people he met at UNK, including Morris, as much as he can and is thankful for the opportunity he had early in his coaching career at UNK.
“There has been a lot of ups and downs throughout my career,” Wash said. “But I think the biggest thing you remember is the people you’ve been with and the players you coach. I think that’s the biggest thing you take over time. You remember this stop or that stop and you remember some of the funny things and the ups and downs.”
