KEARNEY — Marc Bauer is the most successful coach in University of Nebraska at Kearney history.
Bauer took over a wrestling program that had experienced minimal success and transformed it into one of the best in NCAA Division II.
He led the Lopers to three national championships, five runner-up finishes and two national duals titles in his 17-year tenure.
Bauer is the only coach in UNK history to win a Division II national title. He is trying to use his experiences as a coach to build the 14-sport UNK Athletic Department into one of the best in D-II. He said he feels fortunate for the opportunities he’s had, especially to affect the lives of young adults.
“I feel very blessed to be a part of so many young men’s lives and help them during a time that is really, really challenging for those young men,” Bauer said. “It’s so much more about the student-athlete than it ever will be about the wins and losses.
“The friendships I have with those young men from 1995-96 all the way to today, I have great relationships with those young men. That’s where the memories truly exist.”
Bauer had no interest in coaching after his decorated wrestling career at the University of Nebraska at Omaha ended in 1993.
He returned to Kearney, his hometown since he was 14 years old, and accepted a fourth-grade teaching position at Windy Hills Elementary. He also declined numerous offers to join Kearney High School’s wrestling program as an assistant under Tom McCann.
One day he was talking to Shirley Johnson, a fourth-grade teacher at Windy Hills, about her husband Dick, who was the wrestling coach at Horizon Middle School. She told Bauer that her husband needed assistance and Bauer agreed to meet with him.
The two met for coffee and Dick Johnson, who grew up a Golden Gloves boxer and had little experience with wrestling, convinced Bauer to join him as an assistant coach.
It was a five-week season. Johnson handled the paperwork while Bauer taught the middle school children how to wrestle.
“He told me this is possibly the best group of kids that have ever come through talent-wise at Kearney Public Schools,” Bauer said. “Ironically, that team went on to win the only state championship in Kearney High history.”
It wasn’t necessarily about the minimal money he made. He wanted to coach his brother Joshua, who is 11 years younger. He craved a relationship with him and hoped wrestling would bring them together.
After two years as a middle school coach, UNK wrestling coach Jeff Cardwell reached out to Bauer to gauge his interest in serving as an assistant coach. Bauer didn’t have to recruit or travel with the team. His main duty was to train the wrestlers at the lower weight classes.
Unexpectedly, Bauer was promoted four years after joining Cardwell’s staff.
Cardwell became an assistant coach at Oregon State after a season where the Lopers qualified seven wrestlers for nationals but finished last with minus one point. Mike Sumpter, then-UNK athletic director, selected Bauer as the interim head coach for the 1999-2000 season.
Bauer then led the Lopers to an eighth-place finish at the national meet and earned rookie coach of the year honors.
“I got into the room, and I fell in love with it,” Bauer said. “I enjoyed the freedom of working with young men. I knew how profound that experience is at that level because quite honestly other than maybe joining the military and going through that lifestyle, I consider wrestling at the collegiate level one of the toughest things in the world. It’s such a grind.”
Although Sumpter awarded Bauer the permanent job, the program faced challenges.
In the second year under Bauer, the Lopers competed without their top two wrestlers, as one redshirted and one was injured. They placed 23rd at nationals. It was the only year during Bauer’s tenure that they didn’t finish in the top eight.
The university also was experiencing budget cuts during Bauer’s early tenure.
Within three years, the program’s recruiting budget went from $26,000 to $10,000 for scholarship money. It prompted Bauer to start the Midwest Classic wrestling tournament and team camps to supplement the program’s scholarship fund.
Bauer’s work ethic and hunger for greatness allowed the wrestling program to experience unimaginable success.
In his fourth year at the helm, Bauer led the Lopers to a second-place finish at the national meet in 2003. They finished with 73 1/2 points, which trailed Central Oklahoma’s 87 1/2 points.
Bauer looks back to the 2002-03 season as the “beginning of the turning point” for the wrestling program.
Before that season, Bauer had to push UNK and the potential the program had to recruits. But once they finished as the runners-up, he said, high-level wrestlers started reaching out to him.
The Lopers finished eighth and sixth the next two years at the national meet before posting back-to-back runner-up finishes.
The Lopers hosted the 2007 national championships at the Health and Sports Center. They were the top-ranked team the entire season and the favorites entering the national meet. But the Lopers didn’t perform up to par. They finished second, 16 points behind Central Oklahoma.
“The 2007 team was probably one of the best teams we’ve ever had,” Bauer said. “The problem was that the kids’ families were coming to town and took them out to dinner and stuff like that. I think that threw them off. We were No. 1 in the nation the entire year. We had no business losing.”
UNK wasn’t the favorite entering the 2008 national tournament. But a team effort allowed the Lopers to claim the program’s first national title.
The national tournament came down to the final match.
UNK senior heavyweight Tervel Dlagnev wrestled Central Oklahoma’s Dustin Finn in the championship match. With the match tied at 1-1 entering the third period, Dlagnev earned a quick point when he started the period with an escape. Finn tried an attack late in the match but Dlagnev recorded a takedown to secure a 4-1 victory.
That was the last match of the national meet, and Dlagnev’s victory pushed the Lopers into first place in the team standings. They finished with 108 1/2 team points, half a point ahead of second-place Minnesota State.
“We brought home eight All-Americans and we won by a half of a point,” Bauer said. “The ninth guy, who didn’t place, won one match. He got one point for the win. Every one of those young men played a role in winning that national title.
“It was a very talented team, but one that hadn’t been ranked No. 1. I think we were ranked No. 4 going to the national meet. To win it the way we did was really impressive. It was a great feeling, and it was one of those moments that if I look back that it is a moment I will never forget.”
The Lopers returned to the pinnacle of Division II wrestling when they captured two straight national titles in 2012 and 2013.
Notre Dame in Ohio ended UNK’s run in 2014. The Lopers finished 35 points behind Notre Dame for second place.
The Lopers also placed second in 2015, finishing eight points behind St. Cloud State.
In Bauer’s final year at the helm, the Lopers posted a third-place finish.
Bauer, who’s a 1988 KHS graduate, led UNK to three national titles, five runner-up finishes, 14 conference and regional titles. The Lopers went 218-81 in duals, including five wins against NCAA Division I programs.
Bauer also coached 89 Lopers who earned All-American honors, including 22 national champions and 15 runners-up.
The Lopers hired Dalton Jensen, who was a national champion wrestler for the Lopers, as their top assistant coach in 2012. Bauer said he made it a priority to mentor Jensen, who he saw quality head coaching traits in.
When Bauer stepped down as the head coach, Jensen succeeded him in 2016.
After his coaching career, Bauer turned his focus on a new challenge.
He obtained his doctorate degree nd wanted to be a collegiate athletic director. He was prepared to undergo a nationwide search but then the position opened up at UNK. After serving as the program’s interim AD for one year, UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen hired Bauer permanently on April 23, 2019.
Bauer views his job as the athletic director similar to the job of a head coach. He said he wants to help each one of UNK’s athletic teams compete at the same level as the wrestling program did during his coaching tenure.
He enjoys serving as the Lopers’ athletic director and appreciates the opportunity to work with a variety of individuals to accomplish the common goal of elevating UNK athletics.
“I love Kearney, my family lives here and I know a lot of people in this community,” Bauer said. “I can’t imagine not being here. I can’t imagine being anywhere else. The people are just so genuine, supportive, caring and educated. I feel like a lot of things in our community are done well and done right. That’s the expectation I have for myself and the expectation I have for everyone in the UNK athletic department right now.”
@DanZielinski3