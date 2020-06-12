KEARNEY — If the University of Nebraska at Kearney has a basketball hero, it’s Nick Svehla.
The undersized big man delivered a performance of legend, scoring 36 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in the Lopers’ 2003 regional final win over Metropolitan State, sending the team to its only Elite Eight appearance. His 3-pointer from the corner with 4 seconds left forced the second overtime in one of the most exciting games in Health and Sports Center history.
Sure, it’s a memory that sticks out in Svehla’s mind some 17 years later, but it’s only a blip in the overpowering light of his collegiate experience.
He now understands what Coach Tom Kropp has told his players and everyone else so often — it’s the relationships and friendships that are formed during one’s athletic career that really matter.
“I really do look back with fond memories of the guys I played with and the relationships we had and we still have,” Svehla said.
Svehla was at the center of those experiences on and off the court. Throughout his five years at UNK he roomed with teammates Nick Branting, Anthony Harms, Jacob Mohs, Mike Gitt, Brian Dunagan and Chad Sheffield
“Those were good times,” Svehla said. “I had just as much fun outside of playing basketball as I did inside playing basketball. … I could have studied more.”
Not too long ago, players from that era held a Zoom conference just to catch up on what they’ve been doing during the coronavirus pandemic. Catching up is a frequent event for them.
Svehla traveled to Bend, Ore., a couple years ago to see Branting and planned to return this summer before the coronavirus hit. He sees Gitt and another former teammate, Chad Burger, around Omaha. When he comes out to see the wife’s family, he often meets up with Sheffield, Dunagan and former Lopers Joey Cochran and Kyle Fletcher.
And, he said he’s probably seen Mohs’ Bennington boys basketball team play more times in the past two years than he’s seen Creighton Prep play. That’s a bold statement considering Svehla has taught mathematics at Prep for the past 15 years and was the junior varsity coach for a dozen of those years.
“It’s just incredible we still have these solid relationships after all these years,” he said. “The best part of my experience was being around those guys.”
It wasn’t all fun and games. Basketball and academics kept them busy.
Toward the end of his freshman year, Svehla said he realized balancing his activities was a bigger challenge than he knew. To get better, he had to learn to work harder. He said it was a turning point in his career.
“I remember waking up early, 6:30 or 6:45, and going to work out with Coach (Kevin) Lofton a few times a week. I have really good memories of that and think fondly of those times even though at the moment it wasn’t something I necessarily wanted to do but looking back, it made me a better player and probably a better person, too.”
Coming out of high school, Svehla wasn’t a top recruiting target. He only had two schools knocking on his door: UNK and UNO.
“I had a conversation with Coach Kropp and I’ll never forget: He said, ‘We really want you to come to Kearney and we think you would be a really good fit for us, so on and so forth. But if you choose to go to UNO … we will respect that decision and we will wish you the best. We’ll be fine. You go to UNO and we’ll be OK and you’ll be OK.’
“I just felt at that moment in time that was a guy I wanted to play for and be around.”
At UNK, Svehla stumbled into the teaching profession almost by accident.
He took a course called Athletes in Contemporary Society taught by former UNK wrestling coach Ed Scantling.
“It was a course I just wanted to fill in, take something to get an easy credit out of the way, but I really enjoyed it,” Svehla said. “I didn’t realize it was a class for teachers.”
While teaching offered a new passion, he didn’t give up on basketball right away. He kept playing pickup games and local tournaments with his friends and former teammates.
“I was playing quite a bit up until about two years ago ... (Since then) other than shooting around, I haven’t played much at all. I actually broke my finger three days before my second son was born,” Svehla said.
Svehla married Meg Wanek of Grand Island nine years ago. As proof it’s a small world, Meg’s father Mike grew up in the same neighborhood in Aurora where the Kropp family lived.
Nick and Megan have two sons: Joe, who is nearly 2, and 5-year-old James.
“They’re a handful, pretty wild at times, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Svehla said “Teaching is a great profession in a sense when you have kids because you get a lot of free time especially in the summer to be with your kids.
“Since I’ve been in quarantine I’ve been ‘Daddy Day Care’ for 12 weeks because my wife has continued to go to work. I’m counting the weeks. ... It’s been a lot of fun but obviously it’s been a challenge.”
Being a dad now takes up much of his free time and since he remains in close touch with his former teammates, he doesn’t really miss basketball.
“It’s funny. As you get older, you tend to not care as much about athletics and winning. Year by year that’s kind of pushed down every year. When I was coaching and I wasn’t coaching at the varsity level ... the excitement dwindled, I was kind of ready to be done with it.”
Lately, he’s poured his efforts into teaching.
“My most memorable experience as a high school teacher is I’ve had the opportunity to take three service trips to the Dominican Republic. That by far has affected my life more so than any experience as a professional,” he said. “You kind of live with the Dominicans. The families take us in and we live in a small community in the mountains and just live with the Dominicans for seven or eight days and form pretty close relationships with people you live with over a seven- or eight-day span. That’s probably touched me more and made me a better person. Since I’ve been a professional, that’s probably been the most rewarding thing I’ve done.”
