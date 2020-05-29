KEARNEY — When Phyllis DeBuhr watches the college softball championships, she doesn’t see the game she played.
“The games are high scoring. They hit I don’t know how many home runs,” she said. “Are the hitters that much better?
“But they’ve taken everything away from the pitcher and given the hitter more. ... Being a former pitcher, I hate it. I absolutely hate it.”
Before they moved the pitching rubber back, before composite bats came into vogue, DeBuhr (now Mazour) was hard to hit.
From 1985 to 1988, the Beatrice pitcher logged 80 victories for the Loper softball team, setting school records that still stand for pitching appearances (125) and innings pitched (753.1). Her win total ranks second as does her career ERA (1.01) and strikeouts (676).
She pitched the Lopers to the NAIA national championship in 1987, not allowing an earned run in the five games in the national tournament played at Kearney’s Harvey Park.
Winning in front of the home fans was something special, she said.
“I just loved Kearney. It treated me well. The people were great — great memories,” she said. “The support from the community was awesome.”
Her husband, Mike, was also a student at Kearney State College, playing football for the Lopers before suffering an injury. They’ve lived in Marshalltown, Iowa, for the past 28 years and she has been an insurance agent for 26 of those year.
They have two daughters, age 25 and 21, who had successful high school careers. They played softball, although, it was “probably not their favorite sport by any means, but they did it,” Mazour said. “Volleyball was probably their favorite sport.”
“The oldest went on to play two years at Central Iowa until she had an injury and had to give up the sport,” Mazour said.
The younger daughter encountered health issues in high school and even though “she was probably the better athlete, probably has a lot more talent,” according to her mother, she didn’t go on to play in college.
Their mother wasn’t a bad volleyball player, either.
She helped the Lopers qualify for the NAIA national volleyball tournament twice and was named to the all-tournament team in 1986.
The opportunity to play both sports is what brought her to Kearney. She had been asked to walk-on at Nebraska in both sports but had to pick one. She also was recruited by Northwest Missouri to play volleyball.
“I just liked both sports and ... and when I knew I could do both sports, I never looked back at it. I never said, ‘I wonder if I could have made it at UNL in either one of those sports,’” she said.
Playing both sports is something that would be more difficult these days, she said, because at that time the Lopers didn’t have a fall softball season or a spring volleyball season.
“For me it was great. It kept me focused, kept me organized. And it also gave me a break from the (other) sport. When it was a time to start the other side, I felt like that was a benefit. I was ready to make that change, do something different,” she said.
Mazour played middle hitter on her high school volleyball team, but soon realized she wasn’t tall enough and didn’t jump high enough to play that position in college. Nebraska already had talked to her about making the transition to setter, so the seed was planted and she soon made that switch for the Lopers.
“I loved to be in the setter. Volleyball was a lot of fun and there’s a little bit more team activity to it. And talk about a great group of girls. We had so much fun. So much fun,” she said.
But softball was where she really stood out. She earned All-America honors twice, helping KSC compile a 134-71-1 record and three NAIA Tournament appearances. The year they didn’t make it, her sophomore season, Mazour suffered a broken ankle sliding into second base during the conference tournament. It was the last time in her career she ran the bases.
“The only time I got to bat after that was if they wanted to get a bunt down. ... I never got to swing the bat again, which stunk. But it is what it is,” she said.
Mazour’s career ended when the Lopers finished fifth in the NAIA National Softball Tournament in 1988.
She moved to Texas for a couple of years, playing a bit of slow-pitch with coworkers and friends.
“I have to be honest, I’ve never been able to get into it. I just didn’t feel like it was really a sport,” she said.
She moved back to Nebraska and played some coed softball and “laughed more than anything,” she said, “because, again, I couldn’t get into it because there were just a lot of people who took it seriously and I couldn’t figure out why they would take this game so serious.”
Softball became even more strange when she moved to Iowa where they play with the 16-inch softball, so she turned her attention to club volleyball until her girls started to get older.
She coached them in youth softball and volleyball until high school, then coached the club teams in the offseason.
She helped with the high school teams until she needed a coaching certificate because of a change in state of Iowa requirements.
“I do a little bit of pitching (coaching) on the side just with kids that want to have somebody just to work with one-on-one. I have done that for a couple of years,” she said.
She’s also taken up golf.
“That’s what I’m trying to do is improve my golf game,” she said. “It’s the most humbling sport I’ve ever played. It can be the most frustrating game, but it also can be a joy. You always have that one shot.”
“Mike and I play a lot. Now I love taking my kids, because, like I told them, ‘You think you’re athletic until you play this game and then you’re like I’m just not very good.’”
As a Loper, Debuhr was among the best.
