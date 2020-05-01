KEARNEY — Susan Johnson didn’t spend all of her summertime hours growing up playing softball, even though it might have looked that way.
Since she put her softball glove away, she participates in other activities.
Now, Susan Hood enjoys cycling, scuba diving, hiking and backpacking.
"I just love being outdoors," she said. "I grew up that way. The vacations we took a lot of times were camping and fishing."
There was softball, too.
The North Platte native came to Kearney and pitched the Lopers to the 1990 NAIA softball championship and a 1989 runner-up finish.
Along the way, she set Loper records for victories, strikeouts and ERA.
She also spent a year in Paris, pitching and coaching.
"It was when softball was becoming an Olympic sport and they wanted to raise the level of their softball organization and play. So they wanted someone to come and play and be able to teach pitching and help some of their players develop," she said.
But her true calling was physical therapy. She left Kearney State College (now UNK) after her junior season to enter the physical therapy program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, then returning in 1992 to finish her career "from a distance," she said.
She returned to North Platte where she works mostly with patients under 21 years old, including working with all the schools in Educational Service Unit No. 16.
It’s a job that has become quite a challenge since the schools closed in mid-March because of the pandemic.
"Now, I’m working from home. I come up with individualized activity ideas that work toward their goal and make it family friendly and fun," she said in a recent phone interview. "Today, I was outside making a lot of sidewalk chalk activities that work on balance and maybe also some academic things. ... All it takes is a piece of sidewalk chalk and a driveway and it’s something kids can do at home and still work on at home, hopping and skipping and working on balance. I’m trying to be creative."
She’s been doing video chats with families, providing kids activities they can do at home, which are posted on Facebook and other video platforms.
"It’s not the same as being there in person. We miss seeing the kids. We’re anxious to see the kids again," she said.
Facebook also is her link to the past. She’s friends with many of her former Loper teammates. Those teams were not only successful, they had good chemistry and the players had fun.
Through Facebook, they’ve kept in touch, following each other’s lives, careers and watching their children grown up.
"It’s sorta like a year-round Christmas card," she said.
She met her husband, Buck, an engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad, when they were mountain biking at Potter’s Pasture, a hiking and biking complex south of Jeffrey Reservoir near Brady. They soon learned they shared many interests besides just biking and hiking.
One of his was scuba diving, and before long, Susan was taking lessons.
They’ve also been diving at Cozumel and Belize. They also enjoy spearfishing at Lake McConaughy or Lake Oahe in South Dakota.
They have one daughter, Jenna, 14.
"She has completely different interests, which has been kind of fun to have new experiences with her," Hood said. "She enjoys horses and chickens. She’s involved in speech and one-act play, so it’s been fun. She’s her own person, which is great."
Looking back on her years with the Lopers, she said the friendships were among the most rewarding.
"We had a lot of fun. We had a lot of success. We spent so many hours on the road together in the vans. You get to know your teammates really well and you really appreciate those relationships later in life," she said. "I was always interested in a lot of different activities and I miss the friendships and the ease of getting together with your friends every afternoon to practice."
