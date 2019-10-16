KEARNEY — Third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney deployed a new wrinkle Tuesday night against No. 4 Washburn.
Although the Lopers swept the Ichabods on Sept. 21, they knew they’d have to find alternative ways to beat the Washburn again, which resulted in coach Rick Squiers deploying redshirt freshman outside hitter Sami Mauch into the starting lineup.
Mauch didn’t play in the first meeting between the two top-five ranked teams, as she was regaining her form from a knee injury she suffered in the summer leading up to last season.
On Tuesday, she carried the Lopers’ offense and registered five of the final six points in the Lopers’ 25-17, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of the Ichabods in front of 1,656 fans at the Health and Sports Center.
“I think I am finally starting to get confident in my game again,” Mauch said. “I knew my best volleyball wasn’t going to be at the beginning of the season.”
Squiers has cautiously used Mauch through the first 17 matches this season. He didn’t want to rush her return and made sure to put her in situations where he believed she could thrive. Tuesday’s match was Mauch’s ninth this season and her powerful right arm and athleticism that made her a prized recruit coming out of North Platte High were on display.
Mauch finished with a match-high 15 kills for a .333 hitting percentage to lead the Loper offense that had 46 kills and hit .205.
“Our assistant, Steph Brand, all offseason kept telling me that mid-October, late-October Sami is going to be a difference maker,” Squiers said. “You just never know.
“I think she’s still not physically 100 percent, which is exciting to think about because she can add another couple of inches onto that vertical as she plays more and more. She has a great arm and knows how to use it and gives us a dimension we maybe didn’t have early in the season.”
The Lopers’ aggressive serving and stingy defense carried them throughout the match. They also capitalized on Washburn’s inability to play out of bad rotations that kept 6-foot-1 junior All-American middle hitter Allison Maxwell standing on the sideline.
The Ichabods (14-2, 6-2 MIAA) hit .096, while Maxwell finished with just seven kills on 24 attempts.
“That’s probably the most grind-it-out, knockdown-drag out, three-set match you will see; both teams digging a bunch of balls. I look down and I see 90 to 91 balls dug in a three-set match – that’s ridiculous,” Squiers said.
“It was hard to get a kill, and we were able to show enough patience to take those three, four swings it took. We found a way to get one.”
Early in the first set, the two teams traded points. But after a Mauch kill gave the Lopers (18-0, 9-0) a 7-6 advantage, the momentum swung their favor and UNK built a lead of as many as 10 points.
The Lopers carried that success into the second set, leading the entire way. After a kill by freshman middle blocker Michaela Bartels pushed the Lopers’ lead to 20-13, the Washburn rallied, tying the score at 22-22, before the Lopers prevailed 25-23.
During that second-set comeback, the Ichabods regained their identity. They used their deep group of hitters effectively and committed fewer errors.
The final set featured eight ties and five lead changes. Tied 9-9, MK Wolfe and Anna Squiers combined for two blocks while Squiers added a solo block in a three-point burst that gave the Lopers a lead they never relinquished.
“I just think we are really gritty,” said senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson, who had 13 kills and 17 digs. “We will grind through everything, and we are just ready to battle.”
This season, the Lopers have won 13 of their 18 matches via three-set sweeps, including seven of their nine MIAA matches.
The Lopers play at Pittsburg State at 6 p.m. Friday and at Missouri Southern State at noon Saturday. They return home Tuesday to face Emporia State.
No. 3 UNK 3, No. 4 WU 0
Scores by Set
WU (14-2, 6-2)17 23 16
UNK (18-0, 9-0)25 25 25
KILLS — WU: Genna Berg 14, Erica Montgomery 8, Allison Maxwell 7, Kelsey Gordon 4, Taylor Antonowich 2, Allison Sadler 2, Sydney Fitzgibbons 1. UNK:Sami Mauch 15, Julianne Jackson 13, MK Wolfe 9, Michaela Bartels 5, Maddie Squiers 2, Anna Squiers 2.
ASSISTS — WU: Allison Sadler 23, Sydney Pullen 2, Alaina Dunlavy 4, Faith Rottinghaus 2. UNK: Maddie Squiers 37, Lindsay Nottlemann 2, Julianne Jackson 1, Mo Schafer 1.
ACES — WU: None. UNK: Emma Benton 2.
BLOCKS — WU: Allison Maxwell 4, Taylor Antonowich 2, Genna Berg 1, UNK: Anna Squiers 6, MK Wolfe 3, Julianne Jackson 2, Michaela Bartels 1.
