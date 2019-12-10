KEARNEY -- Senior outside Julianne Jackson, junior middle Anna Squiers and junior setter Maddie Squiers represent the second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team on the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II All-American team.
A panel of head coaches from around the nation select the squad, which consists of a first, second and third team, as well as honorable mention. The AVCA Awards Banquet will be held in conjunction with the Elite Eight on Wednesday in Denver. The National Player of the Year will be revealed at that time and All-Americans in attendance will be recognized.
Maddie Squiers earns second-team honors while Jackson and Anna Squiers were named honorable mention. Maddie Squiers is now a rare three-time AVCA All-American, as she was named to the NAIA squad while playing at Bellevue in 2016 and 2017.
Squiers joins Danielle Shum (1995-96), Bethany Spilde (2004), Cola Svec (2008-10), Jenna Rouzee (2012), and Lindsey Smith (2016) as Loper setters to be tabbed All-Americans. She enters the NCAA Elite Eight averaging 10.9 assists, 3.4 digs, 1.0 kills, 0.5 blocks and 0.2 aces per set while hitting .298. Squiers directs a balanced offense that averages 14.2 kills per set and hits at a .257 clip.
Anna Squiers is one of UNK's starting middles and is leading the team in attack percentage (.324) while providing 2.4 kills, 1.3 digs, 0.7 blocks and 0.3 aces per set. She is on-pace to reach 1,000 career kills next season and has tallied the second-most points (356.0) on the team to date.
The leader in that category is Jackson (453.0), who is a co-captain along with Maddie Squiers. The Co-MIAA Player of the Year, Jackson is leading UNK in most categories, including kills (3.1), solo blocks (20), and double-doubles (17). The six-rotation player also has a .974 serve receive percentage and recently became just the 13th Loper with 1,000 career kills and digs in a career.
UNK (36-0) faces Gannon (30-6) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a national quarterfinal match in Denver.
