KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team placed three players on the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA) All-Central Region team.
Sports information directors nominate and vote on the makeup of the 14-player squad and can vote for their own players. The Central Region is made up of schools from the MIAA, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Great American Conference. First-team selections advance to the national ballot where they could earn D2CCA All-American honors.
Senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson and junior setter Madison Squiers joined Central Oklahoma libero Dominique Lipari as MIAA players to make the first-team. This is the first all-region honor for Jackson and the third for Squiers, who was named all-region twice while at Bellevue.
Junior middle Anna Squiers made the second-team. The other MIAA player on the second team was Washburn junior outside Genna Berg, who shared MIAA Player of the Year honors with Jackson. This is the first all-region honors for Anna Squiers.
UNK (33-0) hosts the NCAA Central Regional this weekend at the Health and Sports Center. The Lopers face the Oklahoma Baptist Bison (28-5) at 7:30 p.m. today.
