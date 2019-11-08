KEARNEY — Senior defender Molly Willis (second-team), senior keeper Allie Prososki (second-team) and junior defender Megan Cook (honorable mention) represent University of Nebraska at Kearney on the 2019 All-MIAA women’s soccer team.
The league’s 12 head coaches nominate and vote on the makeup of the quad and cannot vote for their own players.
Willis of Kearney High and Prososki of Kearney Catholic picked up their third All-MIAA honors, while Cook is an All-MIAA selection for the first time. Willis and Prososki are the fourth and fifth players, respectively, in UNK’s 11-year program history to earn three all-conference honors in a career. Willis and Prososki also join Montanna Hosterman (2014) as the only Lopers to be named to the MIAA’s second-team.
This trio was part of arguably the best defense in program history. UNK allowed just 17 goals all season, setting a new record for goals against average at 0.87. The Lopers had seven shutouts and seven games where they allowed just a single goal. UNK achieved this success, despite playing eight overtime games (145 extra minutes).
Wills and Cook never left the field this season, playing all 1,765 minutes. That set a new school record with the pair combining for 15 shots on the offensive end. Rotating in goal with fellow senior Emily Thuss, Prososki recorded 82 saves to maintain a 0.56 GAA. Going 2-5-6, she had a .911 save percentage and logged 1,290 minutes. All of her numbers are among the best by a UNK keeper for a single season.
Emporia State’s Mackenzie Dimarco, who scored the lone goal in a 1-0 overtime win over the Lopers last Sunday, was tabbed as the MIAA Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year. Senior Allysa Gann of Central Missouri is the defensive player of the year while teammate Lindsey Johnston was the goalkeeper of the year. Chase Wooten of Northeastern was tabbed as MIAA Coach of the Year.
UNK went 2-9-7 (1-5-5; eight league points) this season, finishing 10th in the MIAA and tying Saint (N.H.) Anslem for the NCAA Division II lead in ties.
