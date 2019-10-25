KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney has won its last three games, including a stunning seven-point victory over then-No. 7 Northwest Missouri last Saturday.
The Lopers capitalized on sloppy play by the Bearcats. They scored the first 21 points and fended off a Bearcat comeback to prevail 24-17.
The Lopers have a chance to defeat another talented opponent in Fort Hays State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Hays, Kan. Both teams received votes in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll. Both teams didn’t crack the top 25, but were close, as the Tigers (5-2) are 29th and the Lopers are 37th.
Here are three areas to watch between two of the top 40 teams in Division II:
Focusing on Fort Hays State
The Lopers controlled the game against Northwest Missouri from the beginning for their first-ever victory over a top-10 opponent in their 29-year Division II history.
The victory allowed the Lopers to receive three votes in the top 25 poll, which marks the first time the Lopers received votes since 2012.
Last season, the Lopers led 14-10 over the Tigers at halftime. But the Tigers prevailed in double overtime, 29-26. The Tigers ended up posting a 9-3 record to repeat as MIAA champions.
Although the Lopers earned a signature win over the Bearcats, coach Josh Lynn hopes his team has turned the page in anticipation of another well-regarded opponent.
“It’s a good thing that happened on Saturday, however, we have four games left,” Lynn said. “We aren’t done yet. Good things can happen to the Lopers, but we have to go back to work.”
Fort Hays State thriving
The Tigers had a slow start to the season. But a big reason for their early-season troubles was because of the competition level they faced. They lost to nationally ranked Central Missouri, who is undefeated and atop the MIAA, and Missouri Western, who’s receiving votes in the top 25 poll.
Since losing to two of the more competitive teams in the MIAA, the Tigers have rattled off five straight victories. They received a break when then-No. 19 Pittsburg State missed a 38-yard field goal with about a minute left last Saturday, allowing the Tigers to prevail 42-41.
The Tigers and Lopers have nearly identical numbers in terms of points scored and allowed per game this season. The Tigers are averaging 32.6 points and allowing 22 points per game, while the Lopers are averaging 31.4 points and allowing a MIAA-best 20 points per contest.
The Tigers’ success on offense has been due to quarterback Chance Fuller. The sophomore has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,017 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. The Tigers are a pass-first team, averaging 297 passing yards compared to 146.7 rushing yards per game.
“Their quarterback is a good player and the receivers are an older group,” Lynn said. “I just think they are utilizing their personnel well.”
TJ Davis
Each week, redshirt freshman quarterback TJ Davis has played more and more snaps than senior QB Alex McGinnis. Against Northwest Missouri, Davis played every snap at quarterback. He excelled running the Lopers’ offense due to his dual-threat ability. When he wasn’t sprinting past defensive players, he was making plays through the air.
Davis led the Lopers’ rushing attack, which ranks third in Division II, with 100 yards and one touchdown on 24 attempts. He also had his best game passing the ball in his young collegiate career, completing 10 of 19 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
This season, Davis has completed 47.4 percent of his passes for 261 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Defenses haven’t forced him to the throw the ball, as his elusive running ability has allowed him to gain 503 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
“I think anytime he gets out onto the field he’s gaining more confidence,” Lynn said. “Just his preparation during the week too, he’s doing a better job of doing what a starting quarterback should do.”
