KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt freshman quarterback TJ Davis made the wrong read on a zone-read play in the fourth quarter against then-No. 7 Northwest Missouri last Saturday.
Instead of handing it off to senior running back David Goodwin, Davis kept the ball and scrambled left. Davis avoided a crashing Northwest Missouri defensive end, cut up field and spun away from a linebacker to pick up 20 yards.
The play should have resulted in a negative gain. But Davis’ speed and vision allowed the Lopers to gain a large chunk of yardage and move the chains on a drive that concluded with a field goal to put the Lopers ahead by 10.
"I just tried to make something out of nothing," Davis said.
Plays like that have become a common occurrence for the dual-threat quarterback this season.
The Lopers started the season with a two-quarterback system, featuring Davis and senior Alex McGinnis, last year’s starting QB. But Davis quickly earned more snaps to the point that he was the only quarterback to play against Northwest Missouri.
Davis has brought a different element to the Lopers’ offense. He is a dynamic runner and has improved his passing skills throughout the season. He’s an ideal fit for the Lopers’ pistol-option offense and has played a major role in the Lopers’ 5-2 start this season.
"I think anytime he gets out onto the field he’s gaining more confidence," said coach Josh Lynn. "Just his preparation during the week, too, he’s doing a better job of doing what a starting quarterback should do."
Davis always has had a knack for running the football dating back to his high school days in Colorado Springs. He played in a similar offensive scheme as the one the Lopers currently use and rushed for 2,208 yards and 35 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.
After redshirting for the Lopers last season, Davis shined throughout spring practice and carried that confidence into the preseason. Lynn knew he couldn’t keep Davis’ athleticism on the bench and was content starting the season with a two-quarterback system, although he’s typically against that approach.
Davis has had the freedom to run this season. The Lopers have designed running plays and use the zone-read to capitalize on Davis’ running ability. He’s a shifty runner who isn’t afraid to gain extra yards when needed.
Davis is in a category of his own when it comes to mobile quarterbacks in the MIAA by ranking seventh among all conference rushers in yards this season. He’s accumulated 503 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries. He only trails senior running back David Goodwin by 35 yards for the Loper lead in rushing.
"I just read and react," Davis said. "When the defense stops the running backs, it allows me to open up and break off some plays."
Davis’ passing ability has been a work in progress. He’s completed 47.4 percent of his passes for 261 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Early in the season, Davis didn’t always make the best decisions, which resulted in incomplete passes and an occasional interception.
Prior to the Pittsburg State game on Sept. 28, Davis ordered contact lenses to wear during games. He said his vision was never noticeably bad, but in the first three games of the season, he struggled to read the signals from the backup quarterbacks and coaches on the sideline. He admitted it also affected him in the passing game.
"My vision was blurry," Davis said. "I could barely see the scoreboard. Now everything is clear."
Davis’ lone pass attempt against nationally ranked Pittsburg State resulted in an interception. But since then, Davis has completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his last three games.
He’s eclipsed 100 passing yards in each of the last two games, including against Northwest Missouri last Saturday. Against the Bearcats, Davis went 10 of 19 passing for 125 yards and one score. He did throw an interception, but Lynn said Davis made the right read and that the receiver ran more of a hitch route instead of the designed wheel route.
The Lopers tried to use Davis’ running ability to their advantage. They consistently ran plays that had Davis rolling out of the pocket with the appearance that he was running the ball. Davis then would stop and drop back before slinging a pass to a receiver.
Davis hopes he can carry his success in the passing game into the Lopers’ contest against Fort Hays State at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) in Hays, Kan.
The Lopers have won their last three games and are in position for their first winning record since 2011. Last season, the Lopers posted a 5-6 record, but the emergence of Davis has energized the Lopers’ offense and made them a more dangerous unit.
"I want to just work on getting everybody involved, staying close as a team and just keeping everybody together," Davis said. "It was a good win, but we aren’t done yet. We just have to keep executing week in and week out."
