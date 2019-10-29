KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team remained second in the latest regular-season edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.
UNK (23-0) went 3-0 last weekend and has three home matches this week, starting at 6 p.m. today against NAIA Sterling College.
The Lopers, one of 11 Central Region teams in the top 16, tallied 1,104 points and garnered a first-place vote. West Region member Cal State San Bernardino (1,149 points) is 19-0 and the nation’s only other undefeated squad. The Coyotes received 45 first-place votes and have been the top-ranked team the past six weeks.
Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Minnesota-Duluth (No. 3), Washburn (No. 4), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 6), Northern State (No. 7), Central Missouri (No. 9), St. Cloud State (No. 11), Wayne State (No. 12), Northwest Missouri (No. 14), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 15), Winona State (No. 16), and Upper Iowa (No. 22). Two other Central squads are just outside the top 25 and receiving votes.
UNK faces Northwest Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday and Central Missouri at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers have dominated opposing teams this season, winning 18 of their 23 matches in three sets. They’ve won their last eight matches in three sets with the last time they didn’t sweep an opponent coming Oct. 5 when they defeated Northwest Missouri in four sets. They prevailed in five sets against Central Missouri the day prior.
