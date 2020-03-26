KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey has announced the addition of two high school seniors to the Loper recruiting class.
Megan “Meg” Burns of Ankeny, Iowa, and Madeline “Maddie” Wiltse of Timken, Kan., signed with UNK in November and join Imperial native Mallie McNair as UNK recruits. Burns is the younger sister of former UNK men’s player Carter Burns.
Averaging 12.2 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal per game as a senior, Burns is a three-time all-conference and all-district selection. Helping the Jaguars win a league title and make the state tournament quarterfinals in 2019, she set the school record for 3-pointers made in a game (eight) earlier this year. Burns finished that contest with a career-high 24 points. Burns recently esd tabbed third-team Class 5A all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
“At 5-10, Meg adds versatility to our roster with her length and athleticism. She also brings with her an ability to shoot from the perimeter as she shot over 48 percent from behind the arc this past season,” Eighmey said. “Meg is a tough defender who plays with a great deal of effort and attention to detail. We are convinced Meg will positively impact our program both on and off the court.”
Wiltse, a 6-foot-2 post player, has earned 12 varsity letters as a member of the Otis-Bison High School basketball, volleyball and track teams. Helping both the Cougar basketball and volleyball teams earn top-three finishes at the state tournament, she has been named to the Class 1A all-state team three times, in basketball, including a first-team selection in 2020.
Scoring more than 1,300 points in her career, Wiltse averaged 16 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this year for a squad that went 23-3. She had a team-best 25 points in a state quarterfinals loss.
“Maddie is a 6-2 post player who is strong and athletic and moves very well. She has all of the tools to be effective on both ends of the floor, in transition, and on the boards,” Eighmey said.
Without a senior on the roster, UNK had one of the best seasons in school history this past winter, going 26-6 and placing third in the MIAA. Ranked regionally and nationally, the Lopers had win streaks of seven and 11 games, respectively, with its entire starting five earning all-conference honors.