KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney lined up for a 30-yard field goal with 19 seconds left against No. 11 Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
A successful field goal would have given the Lopers the lead, but the Mules rushed all 11 players and blocked the kick. Instead of playing it safe on their offensive possession, the Mules attempted a desperation pass, which resulted in quarterback Brooke Bolles finding a wide open Cameron Saunders down the sideline.
Saunders waltzed into the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown with two-tenths of a second left to prevail 47-40 over the Lopers at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
“You had a chance to beat the No. 11 team in the nation, we were up by two scores and it just goes back to playing four quarters of football,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “With those four quarters comes the last two minutes of the game. (We need to) look into the mirror (and) own up to it.”
The Lopers allowed the Mules to overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Freshman quarterback TJ Davis floated a pass to redshirt freshman Cody Nelson in the end zone with 12 minutes, 14 seconds left. The ball ricochet off Nelson’s hand, but sophomore receiver Montrez Jackson dove and caught the ball before it could bounce off the turf for a 14-yard touchdown reception to put the Lopers (5-4) ahead 40-30.
The cushion wasn’t enough for the Lopers, who committed numerous mistakes over the remaining portion of the game to let the Mules (9-0) score 17 points in the final five minutes to escape victorious.
On a fourth-and-7 play from the 50-yard line, Bolles dropped back and fired a strike to an open Shae Wyatt for a touchdown to cut UNK’s lead to 40-37 with less than five minutes left.
The Lopers appeared to be in good position, despite holding just a three-point lead, as their run-heavy offense had thrived against a porous Mules’ defense most of the game. But on the ensuing kickoff, Darrius Webb fumbled the ball and the Mules recovered it at the UNK 11.
The Mules settled for a 21-yard field goal, which evened the score at 40-40 with 3:31 left.
On the Lopers’ offensive possession, they moved the ball down field and into Central Missouri territory. After the Lopers called a timeout, they designed a running play for Davis on third-and-8. The Mules held Davis for no gain and called a timeout with 19 seconds left, setting up the Lopers’ disastrous field-goal attempt.
“The big thing is we didn’t want to do anything crazy,” said Lynn on settling for a field goal. “We knew we were in field goal range, we ran the ball a couple times, and if we could score, we could score. However, I felt pretty good about kicking the field goal. We had the wind with us. We got him in the middle of the field.”
The fourth quarter was a glimpse into the Lopers’ performance that consisted of a plethora of game-altering errors.
With the Lopers ahead 14-9 about four minutes into the second quarter, junior running back Dayton Sealey dropped the ball on a pitch from Davis on an option play. The turnover led to the Mules scoring a touchdown to even the score.
About halfway through the third quarter, Davis delivered a beautiful pass to redshirt freshman receiver Aubrey Marschel-Parker, who was left unguarded and didn’t have a defensive player within 10 yards of him. But the ball bounced off of Marschel-Parker’s hands for an incompletion.
On the Lopers’ next drive, Jackson dropped a pass in the end zone. The Lopers scored two plays later on David Goodwin’s 14-yard touchdown run, which pulled the Lopers within three points of the Mules.
Besides missing the potential game-winning field goal, Gonzalez also failed on two point after touchdowns.
“The PAT misses are big,” Lynn said. “We had two drops. That’s something we have to haul in.”
Little defense was played between the two teams on Saturday. The Mules outgained the Lopers 606-521, while both teams had 25 first downs and nearly even time of possession.
Davis had his best passing game of his young career. He completed 9 of 14 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He also scrambled for 43 yards and one score.
Goodwin paced the Lopers’ rushing attack with 191 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
The Lopers have two games remaining this season and are in search of their first winning record since 2011. They are at Missouri Western (7-2) on Saturday and conclude the season against Washburn (4-5) at noon Nov. 16 at Foster Field.
“We need to go win games,” Lynn said. “What I am proud of is that we can go toe to toe with anybody. Our young men believe that. We made some mistakes. But since I first got here to where we are now, I’m extremely proud of where we are
“However, it’s still about moving and growing and becoming one of those better football teams in the MIAA.”
UCM 47, UNK 40
Scores by Quarter
UCM (9-0) 6 17 7 17 – 47
UNK (5-4) 7 13 7 13 – 40
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
UCM – Devante Turner 18 run (Chris Diddle kick failed)
UNK – Goodwin 41 run (Junior Gonzalez kick good)
Second Quarter
UNK – Cody Summers 8 pass from TJ Davis (Gonzalez kick good)
UCM – Samuel Knowlton 34 field goal
UNK – Davis 11 run (Gonzalez kick failed)
UCM – Cameron Saunders 16 pass from Brook Bolles (Knowlton kick good)
Third Quarter
UCM – Zach Davidson 34 pass from Bolles (Knowlton kick good)
UNK – Goodwin 14 run (Gonzalez kick good)
Fourth Quarter
UNK – Sedarius Young 78 pass from Davis (Gonzalez kick failed)
UNK – Montrez Jackson 14 pass from Davis (Gonzalez kick good)
UCM – Shae Wyatt 50 pass from Bolles (Knowlton kick good)
UCM – Knowlton 21 field goal
UCM – Saunders 63 pass from Bolles (Knowlton kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – UCM: Devante Turner 22-94-1, Koby Wilkerson 9-57-0, Brook Bolles 5-(-9)-0. UNK: David Goodwin 20-191-2 TJ Davis 23-43-1, Dayton Sealey 8-42-0, Darrius Webb 5-24-0.
PASSING – UCM: Brook Bolles 23-41-1 464 yards. UNK: TJ Davis 9-14-0 221 yards.
RECEIVING – UCM: Shae Wyatt 8-169-2, Cameron Saunders 4-117-2, Zach Davidson 4-85-1, Koby Wilkerson 2-38-0, Devante Turner 2-23-0, Ryan Flournoy 2-21-0, Jalen Marsalis 1-11-0. UNK: Sedarius Young 3-136-1, Dayton Sealey 1-37-0, Luke Quinn 1-14-0, Montrez Jackson 1-14-1, David Goodwin 1-8-0, Cody Summers 1-8-1, Kyler Van Housen 1-4-0.
