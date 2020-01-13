PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado State University-Pueblo athletic director Dr. Paul Plinske announced the hiring of Mannie Reinsch as the associate athletic director for external relations and development.
"We are very excited to introduce Mannie as our newest administrative team member," Plinske said. "He has big shoes to fill, but has tremendous work ethic, passion for athletics, experience in NCAA Division II within both the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) and will bring great insight on how to enhance our external relations, corporate sponsorships and development efforts.
"I have known Mannie and his family for over six years and am thrilled to bring them to Pueblo to help us build something even more special in this great city."
Reinsch is scheduled to start Feb. 3. He will take over for Racheal Morris, who left for Parkview Medical Center.
The primary responsibilities for the position include the development, leadership and administration of all external relations and resource development for the department, which includes fundraising and revenue generating activities. Reinsch will be in charge of managing both corporate partner and Pack Club membership programs, manage special fundraising events and donor giving (small and large gifts, planned giving), and serve as a liaison between athletics and the CSU-Pueblo Foundation.
He will oversee marketing/promotions and ticket operations, organize and administer hospitality rooms (football and basketball), serve on administrative committees and establish strong community awareness for athletics. He also will serve as a key member of the leadership in the department and help the university and athletic department fulfill its mission and vision.
Reinsch, a Kearney native, has served at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Department since 2014. He started as an undergraduate intern, completed his master’s degree during his time as a graduate assistant and finished his tenure as the assistant athletic director for facilities and events. He also managed development and external relations responsibilities since January 2019. Reinsch was a member of the department’s senior leadership team.
In his development role, he helped generate more than $160,000 in corporate sponsorships and oversaw the partnership with those sponsors, which included signed agreements, sponsorship implementation and event participation. During his time with UNK, he participated on the leadership and planning teams for various fundraising events.
Reinsch had oversight responsibilities for all ticket operations, event marketing and promotions, while supervising staff in those areas. He was connected to the community as the liaison with the Kearney Visitors Bureau, Kearney Public Schools and the NSAA.
Reinsch earned a Master’s of Arts in Education (physical education) from UNK in 2016 and a Bachelor of Science (exercise sciences) in 2014. Reinsch and his wife, Shauna, who also works in higher education, have one daughter, Merritt.
"I would like to thank the search committee for the time they spent with me during this search," Reinsch said. "My family and I would also like to thank Dr. Plinske for the opportunity to be a part of Pack Athletics and the Pueblo community. It is an honor to join CSU-Pueblo, and I could not be more excited and motivated to get to know the supporters and donors of Pack Athletics.
"Being able to connect the Pueblo community with the Pack student-athletes is one of the many things that excites me about this position. I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Plinske at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and am thrilled to continue our professional relationship and contribute to his vision for Pack Athletics."
