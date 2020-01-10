CLAREMORE, Okla. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team closed on a 31-18 run to upset Rogers State, 62-58, Thursday night at Claremore.
The Lopers (9-5, 3-2) improved to 6-3 in games decided by 10 points or less while the Hillcats (11-4, 3-3), an MIAA newcomer, lost a third straight game and dropped their first home contest in seven tries.
UNK prevailed in another game against a squad picked to finish in the top half of the MIAA and came in averaging 75 points per game. The Lopers slowed the pace, took advantage of 24 turnovers and made some plays down the stretch to win another close ballgame.
“Anytime you win one on the road it feels like two. I’m unbelievable proud of our team … they competed their backsides off,” said UNK coach Kevin Lofton on his post-game radio show. “We talk about being tough and gritty and they were that tonight. We talk about playing hard on the defensive end and we did that tonight.”
Down 40-31 with 14 minutes to play, the Lopers used a 17-6 spurt to erase their biggest deficit of the night. A basket by junior guard Jake Walker put UNK ahead 48-46 with about seven minutes left and then the two teams traded blows the rest of the way.
“I told our guys this was like a boxing match. We wanted to go inside and deliver body punches and then smother them down the stretch. We didn’t want them to get away from us and then hope they might make a mistake at the end,” Lofton said.
Senior forward Morgan Soucie drained two free throws with just over two minutes remaining to cut into a 55-52 deficit. After Rogers State missed a decent look from beyond the arc, Soucie sunk his 11th career 3-pointer to give the Lopers the lead for good.
“Morgan hung in there. They were really packing it in but he hit three big ones (jump shots). They were kind of daring him and AJ (Jackson) to shoot from the elbow,” Lofton said. “When he hit the first one you could see him relax and the pressure was off.”
While Rogers State tied the game at 57, another Soucie bucket with 22 seconds remaining kept UNK ahead. Rogers State had a chance to knot things up at 59 but senior Marques Sumner, a 73 percent free-throw shooter, missed the first of two attempts. UNK closed the game by going 3 of 4 at the line during the final three seconds.
Soucie scored a team-best 19 points, making 6 of 6 free throws. Jackson and Walker followed with 14 points.
Plus-8 on the glass and outshooting UNK by a 52 percent to 43 percent margin, RSU was led by 6-foot-8, 260-pound Oral Roberts transfer Christopher Miller, who scored 16 points, and senior guard Tavian Davis with 10. They were a combined 12-of-19 shooting.
The Lopers head to Northeastern State on Saturday afternoon. The RiverHawks (10-5, 3-3) downed Fort Hays State on Thursday, 76-70.
UNK women make 12 3-pointers while rolling Hillcats 79-47
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Twelve University of Nebraska at Kearney players scored to help the Lopers roll past Rogers State, 79-47, Thursday at Claremore.
Improving to 3-1 in true road games, UNK opened up things with a 23-9 second quarter. The Lopers (14-2, 3-2 MIAA) ended the night with 12 3-pointers , the seventh time this year the squad has had a double-digit total of 3s. The hottest hand belonged to sophomore reserve guard Aspen Jansa who tallied a career-best 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting beyond the arc.
“(I’m) real proud of our girls. That was fun to watch and be a part of. Everyone got in and did a good job,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the post-game radio broadcast. “That was disciplined basketball and we came out focused.”
Rogers State, on a 10-game losing streak, was limited to 11 players, none taller than six foot. The Hillcats put up a fight during the first 10 minutes, trailing 19-13 at the end of the first quarter thanks to two 3s and 3-of-4 free-throw shooting. However, they tallied just 16 points during the next 20 minutes and ended the game shooting 33 percent.
“We stretched things there in the second quarter, so give credit to our bench. They were really productive and we’ve had a couple of second quarters like that this year,” Eighmey said. “We hit some (3-point) shots tonight but I thought they were good shots. They were in rhythm and shots people were capable of hitting.”
Besides Jansa’s numbers, freshman reserve guard Trinity Law tallied a season-best 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting as the Lopers shot 46 percent from the field. UNK also took advantage of 21 Rogers State turnovers and made 5 of 7 free throws.
Loper sophomore reserve forward Elisa Backes supplied 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists, and UNK got 10 points from sophomore guard Maegan Holt, seven points from sophomore forward Brooke Carlson and seven boards and six points from guard Klaire Kirsch.
Rogers State (2-13, 0-6) got 11 points and 11 rebounds from senior guard Darian Jackson. The Hillcats, an MIAA newcomer, began their women’s basketball program in 2007 under current Nebraska coach and former UNK graduate assistant Amy Williams.
UNK heads down the road to Tahlequah, Okla., on Saturday afternoon to face Northeastern State (4-9, 2-4). The RiverHawks lost to nationally ranked Fort Hays State on Thursday, 77-66.
