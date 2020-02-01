KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney athletic director Marc Bauer announced today (Saturday) that head football coach Josh Lynn has signed a contract extension that makes him the leader of the Loper program through the 2022 season.
“Coach Lynn has helped orchestrate a revival of Loper football, which once had a proud tradition. The success of the program can be attributed to Coach Lynn’s skill set and leadership, which makes him the right person to lead this program,” Bauer said. “We are proud of what he has accomplished, the direction the program is headed, and the transformation it has had on our community in such a short period. Not only has he led this program to success on the field, but the program has made a significant impact on our campus and community from a service standpoint.”
The contract takes effect Feb. 1 and includes an annual salary increase with a bowl game now counting as a regular-season contest. Lynn receives a bonus if UNK qualifies for the NCAA Division II playoffs or reaches eight wins. Details of the contract were not immediately available.
“We are fired up. My wife (Pam) and I love UNK, Kearney Public Schools and the community. We have established some great relationships with the people throughout the community and at the university. We have started building something special here at UNK. The support of our Loper football alumni, boosters, faculty and the students has been incredible,” Lynn said.
Lynn was named the 18th head football coach of the Lopers on Jan. 4, 2017, after successful stints at his alma mater Eastern New Mexico University and the New Mexico Military Institute. His initial UNK contract ran through the 2020 season.
Bauer said, “Continuity in our coaching staff is vital for the success of this program. Although no one should be surprised by the contract extension, I know all of our football backers will be excited about the news. From day one, Coach Lynn told us that we could ‘count on him!’ This contract marks yet another win for this program now and in the years to come. Coach Lynn has and will continue to lead our student-athletes on and off the field, and we are thankful to have him at the helm.”
Since his arrival, the New Mexico native has increased UNK’s win total by two games every fall, culminating with a 7-5 mark in 2019. That was the Lopers’ first winning season since joining the MIAA in 2012. Leading the program to a win in the 54th Annual Mineral Water Bowl in December, Lynn has coached 19 All-MIAA selections, four All-Region players and one All-American.
Lynn said, “I want to thank Chancellor (Doug) Kristensen and Director of Athletics Marc Bauer for having the confidence in me to continue leading the football program at UNK. We will continue to be one of the best programs in the MIAA. We, as a football team, need to continue to put our head down and go to work.”
The Lopers will announce its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday with spring practice set to begin March 10.