KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team has a new schedule and now will play five home games and five away games this fall.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis and to help alleviate costs, all NCAA Division II football programs are playing a maximum of a 10-game schedule this fall. The MIAA decided to have each school play five home and five away games; the previously released 11-game schedule had some schools with six home contests. The new schedule was determined by a blind draw with each institution keeping one previously announced home date.
Returning to Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field this fall are Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Western State, Pittsburg State, Central Oklahoma and Fort Hays State. Homecoming is set Oct. 10 against Pittsburg State.
The road games are at Lincoln, Central Missouri, Washburn, Northeastern State and Missouri Southern State.
UNK will not face Emporia State in 2020.
All Loper home game kickoff times will be announced at a later date. The team began voluntary workouts June 1. Fall camp will begin in mid-August.