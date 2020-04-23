KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney finished fourth in the MIAA Commissioner’s Cup standings, the conference announced Thursday.
Central Missouri claimed this year’s Commissioner’s Cup presented by McCownGordon Construction.
UCM finished with 104 points and had an average of 10.4 points to win its third commissioner’s cup in four years. This year’s standings only reflect the fall and winter seasons as the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Mules and Jennies scored conference championships in women’s soccer and women’s basketball with a co-championship in football. Central Missouri was runner-up in women’s cross country with third-place finishes in men’s cross country and volleyball.
Northwest Missouri was edged out of the top spot as it finished second with 93.5 points and an average of 10.38 points. Third place went to Pittsburg State with 81.7 points, an average of 10.21 points. UNK had 94.7 points with an average of 9.47 points for fourth place and Missouri Southern closed out the top five with an average of 9.44 points and 85 points.
Sixth place went to Fort Hays State as Central Oklahoma came in seventh place. Northeastern State finished eighth with Washburn and Emporia ending in ninth and 10th, respectively. Missouri Western was 11th and Lincoln rounded out the standings.
“As a conference, it is important for us to celebrate the championships that did occur this academic year and recognize the program achievements in 2019-2020,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “This award will footnote the interrupted spring season but it will allow us to celebrate the 11 MIAA championships that we completed this academic year.”
n MIAA Commissioner’s Cup Standings
1. Central Missouri - 10.40
2. Northwest Missouri - 10.38
3. Pittsburg State - 10.21
4. Nebraska Kearney - 9.47
5. Missouri Southern - 9.44
6. Fort Hays State - 8.40
7. Central Oklahoma - 8.12
8. Northeastern State - 7.70
9. Washburn - 7.18
10. Emporia State - 7.00
11. Missouri Western - 6.72
12. Lincoln - 6.33