BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team set program records for 18-hole (294) and 36-hole (607) scores to finish third at the Central Region Fall Preview Wednesday afternoon in Blue Springs, Mo.
The season-opening event for all 19 teams in the field, the two-day tournament was played at the par-72 Adams Pointe Golf Club.
UNK sat in 10th place after a 313 on Tuesday. The Lopers fired a Day 2 low 294, allowing them to vault into third place. Central Region powers Central Missouri (602) and Henderson State (Ark.) (603) edged UNK for the team trophy.
The 294 bests the previous school record of 300, set last spring at the Hardscrabble Invitational in Arkansas. The 607 shatters the 36-hole record of 620, which was achieved last fall at Northeastern State.
Senior Brandi Lemek, junior Nia Station and sophomore Faviola Gonzalez each shot a 4-over-par-149 to tie for third place. Central Missouri sophomore Rosie Klausner (2-over-146) was the medalist with four others between 147 and 148.
Lemek (79-70) shot up 39 places after her career-low 70 on Wednesday. The effort is one stroke shy of Carla Dobchuck’s school record set in 1998.
Station (78-71) had her career-low 18-hole score Wednesday as did Gonzalez (77-72).
Before Wednesday, there had only been six 18-hole scores by a UNK golfer at or below 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.