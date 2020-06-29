KEARNEY — Junior Kaitlyn Howe and freshman Paige Lucero represent University of Nebraska at Kearney on the 2019-20 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar team.
To qualify a student-athlete must post a 3.50 or higher cumulative GPA and have played in at least 50% of the rounds completed by their team during the 2019-20 season. A total of 1,401 women’s golfers qualified from all three NCAA divisions.
Howe is senior academic standing and has a 3.715 GPA as an exercise science major. She played in all 12 rounds last season and posted a 79.67 stroke average. Also an exercise science major, Lucero has a perfect 4.00 GPA. Already a sophomore academically, she appeared in 10 rounds last season to lead all Loper newcomers.
UNK begins the 2020-21 season Sept. 8 in Blue Springs, Mo., at the annual Central Region Preview.
UNK’s All-Time WGCA All-American Scholars
Samantha Crawford, 2018
Jenny Deines, 2002
Kami Hehn, 2005
Kaitlyn Howe, 2020
Paige Lucero, 2020
Maaika Mestl, 2018-19
Breanna Redl, 2018
Stacy Smith, 2001-03
Ambur Vanneman, 2004-05
Lindsey Vivian, 2004-06