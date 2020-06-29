UNK Logo

KEARNEY — Junior Kaitlyn Howe and freshman Paige Lucero represent University of Nebraska at Kearney on the 2019-20 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar team.

To qualify a student-athlete must post a 3.50 or higher cumulative GPA and have played in at least 50% of the rounds completed by their team during the 2019-20 season. A total of 1,401 women’s golfers qualified from all three NCAA divisions.​

Howe is senior academic standing and has a 3.715 GPA as an exercise science major. She played in all 12 rounds last season and posted a 79.67 stroke average. Also an exercise science major, Lucero has a perfect 4.00 GPA. Already a sophomore academically, she appeared in 10 rounds last season to lead all Loper newcomers.

UNK begins the 2020-21 season Sept. 8 in Blue Springs, Mo., at the annual Central Region Preview.

UNK’s All-Time WGCA All-American Scholars

Samantha Crawford, 2018

Jenny Deines, 2002

Kami Hehn, 2005

Kaitlyn Howe, 2020

Paige Lucero, 2020

Maaika Mestl, 2018-19

Breanna Redl, 2018

Stacy Smith, 2001-03

Ambur Vanneman, 2004-05

Lindsey Vivian, 2004-06