LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team began the spring season Tuesday carding a 36-hole score of 614 to place second at the Southwest Minnesota Spring Invitational at Litchfield Park, Ariz.
The two-day, seven-team event was played at the par 72 Wigwam Resort’s red course.
UNK (310-304) came in ahead of region foes Southwest Minnesota State, Bemidji State and Minnesota State-Moorhead as well as Rockhurst (Mo.) and Western New Mexico. The Lindenwood Lions paced the field with a 599 (301-298).
The Lopers’ final score is third lowest in school history with the second round 304 tied for fifth best in program history.
Sophomore Faviola Gonzalez tied for third with a 4-over par 148 (75-73), which is two strokes off her career best and tied for the fourth-lowest 36-hole score by a Loper. Brenda Dominguez of WNMU was the medalist, shooting an even par 144 (74-70).
Also for the Lopers, Nia Station tied for sixth at 152 (78-74) and Brandi Lemek came in 10th at 154 (78-76),
Rounding out the UNK scores were Kaitlyn Howe (161) and Paige Lucero (167). Playing as individuals, Mikayla Frei posted a 163 and Haylee O’Dey a 180.
UNK heads to Bolivar, Mo., in two weeks for the Midwest Intercollegiate Invite hosted by Central Missouri.