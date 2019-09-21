TOPEKA, Kan. — Sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Menke scored in the 57th minute to help Washburn down University of Nebraska at Kearney, 1-0, on Friday night in Topeka, Kan.
This was considered a non-conference match between the two MIAA schools.
UNK (1-2-2) has played 490 minutes of soccer this season and there have been three goals scored in the five matches, two by the opposition and one by the Lopers.
On Friday, both teams got off nine shots with UNK having a 3-1 lead in corner kicks.
The Lopers tried to get on the board in the first 45 minutes but two shots by freshman Ariella Mesa and an attempt by sophomore Bridget Barker went wide.
Ichabod freshman keeper Regan Wells also stopped a shot taken by senior Megan Merkel in the first half.
WU (3-1-0) scored for the seventh time this season when Menke took a pass from sophomore midfielder Sydney Rosemann and found the back of the net 12 minutes into the second half. It marks Menke’s second goal of the year.
Eight minutes later, freshman Emma Weis saw her shot saved by Wells with an effort by Merkel finding the same fate in the 84th minute.
Wells finished with four saves to improve to 3-1-0 with a 0.52 goals against average.
Merkel paced the Lopers with three shots (two on goal) while Mesa and Weis had two shots apiece.
UNK senior goalkeeper Allie Prososki recorded four saves.
UNK hosts Fort Hays State at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The Tigers (2-2-0) lost at Emporia, 4-2, on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.