HAYS, Kan. — Junior forward Darby Hirsch converted a penalty kick with 12 seconds remaining to help Fort Hays State beat University of Nebraska at Kearney, 1-0, Friday night at Hays.
The Tigers improve to (9-4-2, 5-2-2 MIAA), while the Lopers fall to (2-8-7, 1-4-5). UNK, who has eight points in conference play, has a chance to make the eight-team MIAA Tournament. The Lopers will need a win, which is good for three points, Sunday at Emporia State (11-4-2) while Rogers State and Washburn can’t win. RSU and WU are currently at 10 points.
In a game with 25 shots and two corners, it appeared UNK was headed for another overtime period. However, the Tigers were in Loper territory with the clock winding down. UNK headed a ball near the 18-yard box line but it went right to a Tiger, who used her left foot to loft a ball past a line of teammates and UNK defenders.
Sophomore forward Cailey Perkins was the first player near the ball and was running toward the UNK goal. Loper senior keeper Allie Prososki came out near the 6-yard box line to try to grab the ball, but Perkins fell after colliding with freshman Raegan Downham.
A penalty kick was awarded and Hirsch, now with five goals on the year, used her left foot to go to the upper left corner.
Just before the game-winning goal, Prososki made a save at 87:37 with the Loper defense saving a shot about a minute earlier. Downham had UNK’s last shot, a ball that was stopped by Tiger keeper Megan Kneefel, in the 85th minute.
Fort Hays outshot UNK by a 14-11 margin and had both corners in the contest. Senior Megan Merkel paced the Lopers in shots with three, while freshman Cammie Davis had two shots on goal. Prososki made eight saves with Kneefel at five.
