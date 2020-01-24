MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney held its own against No. 2 Northwest Missouri on Thursday night.
The Lopers fell behind by double digits early and never totally overcame the deficit, dropping a 65-60 contest to the Bearcats in Maryville, Mo.
The Bearcats (17-1, 7-1) increase their winning streak to nine games and improve to 117-6 since the start of the 2016-17 season. That record includes a 56-2 mark in Bearcat Arena and a current 27-game win streak.
Seeing a four-game win streak come to an end, UNK (12-6, 6-3 MIAA) took an early haymaker from a Bearcat squad that fell 69-63 at Duke in an exhibition game in November. The Bearcats sunk nine of their first 12 shots against the Lopers, including four 3s, to jet out to leads of 14-6, 25-8 and 33-14.
The Lopers closed the half on a 13-1 run and kept the deficit under 11 points after halftime. Chipping away throughout the final 20 minutes, UNK had a chance to send the game into overtime but a contested 3 from the right wing by junior Jake Walker misfired with nine seconds left. Senior Kyle Juhl also missed a 3 with less than a one second remaining.
The Bearcats’ Ryan Hawkins capped a 24-point, 12-rebound game by hitting two free throws with four-tenths-of-a-second left.
“I’m proud of our guys. Early on it didn’t look good but we were able to settle in and the deficit was workable by halftime. Second half we kept chipping away, chipping away, had some guys step up and hit some shots,” Loper coach Kevin Lofton said on his post-game radio show. “Defensively they are stingy. At times they made us look bad but our guys hung in there and we were able to get some things to work.”
Shooting 46 percent from the field and outscoring Northwest Missouri 33-31 in the second half, UNK trailed 39-37 with 17 minutes to play. While the Bearcats led by double digits nine minutes later, the Lopers came back once again with a triple by Juhl making it 63-60 with only 32 seconds remaining.
“Against Missouri Southern, horrible first half, good second half. We built on that. We’re going to have to do the same thing here,” Lofton said.
Hawkins, who has had two 40-point games this year, was 9 of 17 from the field with 10 of his rebounds on the defensive end. One of three starters to go all 40 minutes, he had four steals, two assists and a block.
“Their length, athleticism, toughness got us out of sorts (early on). We weren’t setting the kinds of ball screens, which we had been setting. They were blowing it up and pushing us off it. That’s their physicality,” Lofton said. “At other times we held the ball and it didn’t move the way it had been. We also had some guys pressing … it’s kind of a big game, big situation.”
Juhl and senior forward AJ Jackson had 16 points apiece while Walker added 11. Jackson made 7 of 11 shots, Juhl was 4 of 8 from behind the arc and Walker went 5 of 10 from the floor. Juhl has 152 career made 3s, just two behind Drake Beranek (2007-09) for 10th place on UNK’s all-time list.
The Lopers head to St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon to take on a Griffons squad (8-11, 4-4) that is now 6-0 at home after a 79-63 thrashing of Fort Hays State tonight.