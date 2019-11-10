SHAWNEE, Okla. — Senior guard Camron Talley scored 34 points and the East Central Tigers went on a late 7-0 run to edge University of Nebraska at Kearney, 86-78, Saturday night in Shawnee, Okla.
The game was part of the Bison Conference Challenge. Host Oklahoma Baptist (2-0) downed Wayne State (0-5), 83-58, in the nightcap.
The ECU Tigers, from Ada, Okla., and the Great American Conference, are now 2-0 thanks to the heroics of Talley and big surge in the final four minutes.
UNK had four score in double digits, including a team-high 20 from senior forward AJ Jackson. Senior Kyle Juhl knocked down a bucket in the lane with four minutes left to even the score at 76. The Lopers were up by as many as 10 points in the portion of the game, but ECU led by four at halftime.
East Central got a steal and then a three-point play from senior guard Jalan Brown to grab the lead for good at 79-76.
Both teams shot well. UNK was at a 47-percent clip and ECU at 51 percent. UNK made seven more 3s and each squad grabbed 32 boards with the Tigers committing six more turnovers, 15-9.
Jackson went 8 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 at the line to be just two points off his career-high point total. He also had four assists and two boards in 25 minutes. Juhl had his first career-double double (17 pts., 11 rebs.) with nine of his rebounds coming at the defensive end. Junior newcomer Jake Walker had 14 points, six boards, three steals and two assists.
East Central, besides Talley, got 17 points from starter Tylor Arnold and 13 boards from starting post Josh Apple.
UNK hosts Chadron State (0-2) Wednesday night.
