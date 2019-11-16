COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado-Colorado Springs got 25 points from sophomore reserve Daraun Clark and pulled away late to edge University of Nebraska at Kearney, 76-70, Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo.
With the win, the Mountain Lions (3-0) avenge an 83-73 setback to the Lopers (1-3) last year.
UNK led for only 13 seconds all game but hung around thanks to 21 points from senior Morgan Soucie and 11 made 3-pointers. Down 67-57 with less than five minutes left, the Lopers went on a 13-4 run that was capped on a 3 by freshman reserve Cedric Johnson.
However, the Lions had the right response as they scored the final five points. UNK missed its final three shots and committed a key turnover that led to a UCCS bucket. A put-back dunk by Padiet Wang made it 73-70 with 52 seconds left and then the Lions iced the game with three free throws with 20 seconds later.
UCCS shoot 22 more free throws (33-11). UNK shot 43 percent from the field, including a 11 of 26 effort from behind the arc. Junior Jake Walker reached 17 points thanks to four 3s. Johnson finished with 10 points in just 14 minutes.
Soucie almost had career-high effort by making 8 of 18 shots and 4 of 4 free throws. Last year, he had 22 points in a loss to Pittsburg State. On Saturday, he added six rebounds, two assists and two steals with 13 of his points coming in the second half
UNK heads to nationally-ranked Colorado School of Mines on Sunday afternoon.
