KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit and never trailed in overtime Wednesday night defeating the University of Nebraska at Kearney men, 79-76, in an MIAA Tournament first-round game in Kansas City.
The 10th-seeded Gorillas (12-17), winners of three straight, advance to tonight’s quarterfinal contest against second-seeded and nationally ranked Rogers State (23-5). The Lopers end the year at 16-13. Back in January at the Health & Sports Center UNK downed Pitt 81-80 in OT.
During the last three seasons UNK has seen 69 percent of its games decided by 10 points or fewer, going 30-30 in those games. The team’s final three games this winter were decided by a combined nine points.
“I’m extremely proud of our basketball team and what we went through this year and what we accomplished. Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to tonight. You have to give credit to Pitt State … their kids hung in there and battled and battled and were able to make some plays down the stretch,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said.
UNK led 53-39 with 11:40 to play and 68-63 with 3:07 left. However, the Lopers went scoreless during the next five minutes to trail 74-68. During the stretch UNK missed seven shots, had one turnover and failed to connect on the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 10 seconds left in regulation and the game knotted at 68.
“Defensively we did some really good things in the first half … that was a big key. We got some turnovers and were able to disrupt their rhythm and continuity. They did manhandle us on the boards,” Lofton said. “We had a comfort zone in the second half but they put a zone on and that shook us up a bit. We seemed to find it for a short stretch there but I don’t think we had a rhythm like we did in the first half.”
The last three minutes of regulation was wild as the Gorillas hit a deep three from the left wing to get within two and got a bucket in the lane from senior guard Jah-Kobe Womack with 2:00 to tie the game at 68.
In overtime the Gorillas took a 77-70 lead with 2:12 left. But UNK got 3s from seniors Morgan Soucie and Kyle Juhl to get within two. The Gorillas went 1 of 4 at the line during the final 21 seconds to allow UNK two chances to tie it and force another overtime. However, the Lopers lost the ball out of bounds with 19 seconds left and then a Juhl 3-pointer bounced off the rim with four seconds left.
“We had some crucial plays down the stretch you’d like to have back. Be a littler sharper, but all in all I think our players left it out there,” Lofton said. “They had a couple of guys make more plays than we did.”
Pitt enjoyed a 46-34 rebounding advantage that included 15 offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points. The rebounding margin was UNK’s biggest deficit of the season.
Soucie capped his senior season with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists. AJ Jackson had 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists with junior Jake Walker hitting three 3s early in the second half to finish with 13 points. He also had a team-best six assists.
“I told them all year long to put last season past us. One of the biggest goals I had for them and I think they had for themselves was that we wanted to re-establish our culture and identity. For a lot of years our program has been known for having mentally tough, gritty kids that played really hard. They played smart, played together and we thought we lost that last year,” Lofton said. “The second thing we wanted to do was to qualify for this tournament. We made it five straight years and maybe you start to take it for granted and not realize how special it is to be down here competing.”