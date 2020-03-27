KEARNEY — Utah native Darrian Nebeker will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team this fall, Loper coach Kevin Lofton announced on Friday.
Nebeker, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward, is UNK’s first recruit this offseason. He signed with the program just prior to the NCAA mandated dead period, which runs through April 15.
The Lopers went 16-13 and qualified for the MIAA Tournament in 2019-20.
The Lopers (16-13) had four seniors on the roster this season in forwards AJ Jackson, Kyle Juhl and Morgan Soucie and guard Chase Winchester.
With two years of eligibility remaining, Nebeker graduated from West Jordan High School and was at Snow College the past two seasons.
Current Loper guard Jake Walker also graduated from Snow and played with Nebeker in 2018-19.
Appearing in 64 games during the past two winters, Nebeker was part of a Badgers squad that went 26-7 in 2019 and won a league championship.
As a freshman he averaged 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while making 71 percent of his free throws. He was in double digits eight times to help Snow win a district title for the first time in 49 years.
This past season Nebeker increased his numbers to 7.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He had nine double-digit efforts including a career-high 25 points in a December loss to North Idaho.
At West Jordan Nebeker was part of a program that made the Class 5A or 6A state tournament three straight years. He was tabbed third-team Class 6A all-state after his senior season.