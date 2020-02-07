KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney trailed by nine points against University of Central Oklahoma in the first half Thursday night.
The Lopers were overwhelmed early by the Bronchos’ zone defense and failed to gain consistency on the offensive end in the first half. That changed in the final 20 minutes, as the Lopers outscored the Bronchos by 22 points to claim a 66-49 victory at the Health and Sports Center.
The victory snaps the Lopers’ three-game losing streak.
“We definitely needed it,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “An 0-3 stretch is hard. Confidence I think was a little shaky at the beginning of the game, but I think as the game wore on, we kind of stepped up and that was good to see.”
Free-throw shooting was critical for the Lopers (13-8, 7-5 MIAA) in their second-half surge. After AJ Jackson’s layup put the UNK ahead 45-40 with 9 minutes, 14 seconds left, the Lopers shot an impressive 15 of 16 from the free-throw line over the next seven minutes.
The Lopers’ ability to draw contact and get to the free-throw line allowed them to stretch their lead to 60-47 with 2:47 left.
Lofton was pleased with the Lopers’ free-throw shooting success in the second half, after they made 6 of 12 attempts in the first half.
“In the first half, free-throw shooting was nonexistent,” Lofton said. “We really struggled. But in the second half, we made a lot of key free throws down the stretch. We’ve always preached that that’s a big key to winning big games.”
After allowing the Bronchos (7-16, 4-10) to shoot 48 percent in the first half, UNK overcame UCO’s size advantage to hold the Bronchos to 5-of-26 shooting (19 percent) in the final 20 minutes.
The Bronchos’ shooting woes allowed the Lopers to seize the lead nearly seven minutes into the second half. Jake Walker drained a 3-pointer from the left wing, which was his lone 3 of the game, to give the Lopers a 38-36 lead with 13:03 left.
Despite the Bronchos’ offensive struggles, the UNK lead stayed in single digits until Chase Winchester knocked down a pair of free throws with about five minutes left.
Seniors AJ Jackson and Morgan Soucie provided a bulk of the Lopers’ scoring. Jackson scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and a 7 of 9 mark on free throws. Soucie added a double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
“They are as long and as athletic as any team we are going to face the rest of the season,” Lofton said. “We did a better job of dealing with the pick and roll. They like to set a lot of high ball screens, and in the first half those guys were getting deep into the paint and making plays. In the second half, I thought we did a better job of containing the dribble and rotating when we did get beat.”
Up next, the Lopers face Newman (8-15, 2-12) at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Health and Sports Center.
@DanZielinski3
CENTRAL OKLAHOMA (49)
Hurd 0-2 1-2 1, Bell 3-8 0-0 7, McDowell 4-10 0-1 8, Givens 2-5 4-6 9, Calavan 0-4 0-1 0, Ogunseye 2-6 0-0 4, Savage 0-4 2-2 2, Nimmer 6-11 3-4 16, Basey 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 10-16 49.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (66)
Jackson 7-10 7-9 21, Soucie 6-11 5-7 18, Juhl 3-6 0-0 8, Winchester 0-3 4-6 4, Walker 1-8 4-4 7, Luger 3-6 1-2 8, Pair 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 21-28 66.
First Half – UCO 31, UNK 26.
3-Point Goals – UCO 3-15 (Bell 1-3, McDowell 0-1, Givens 1-2, Calavan 0-3, Savage 0-2, Nimmer 1-3, Turner 0-1), UNK 5-19 (Soucie 1-2, Juhl 2-4, Winchester 0-3, Walker 1-8, Luger 1-1, Pair 0-1). Fouled Out – None. Rebounds – UCO 32 (Givens 6, Basey 6), UNK 36 (Soucie 13). Assists – UCO 6 (Bell 2, McDowell 2), UNK 18 (Juhl 5). Total Fouls – UCO 24, UNK 18. Technicals – UCO Coach Hoffman. A – 1,268.